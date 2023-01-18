 Tcl 562 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    TCL 562

    TCL 562 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2960 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on TCL 562 from HT Tech. Buy TCL 562 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Tcl 562 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2960 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 2960 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 150 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    • 77 mm
    • Gold
    • 152 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 71.09 %
    General
    • No
    • 562
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 3, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • TCL
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek MT6755
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Tcl 562 FAQs

    What is the price of the Tcl 562 in India?

    Tcl 562 price in India at 5,250 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2960 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tcl 562?

    How many colors are available in Tcl 562?

    What is the Tcl 562 Battery Capacity?

    Is Tcl 562 Waterproof?

    Tcl 562