5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google CEO to AI girlfriend, check it all out

The world of artificial intelligence is the most happening place in technology these days. It is a space where every single day something new and exciting is taking place. Just a couple of days ago, we found out that Google's AI project Bard was finally out for public and yesterday we reported on GitaGPT, a GPT-3 based platform that answers spiritual queries. And today, we have even bigger developments. Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to the criticism of AI just days after the event where he highlighted that Google was heavily investing in the technology. Apart from that, an influencer has created an AI-powered virtual girlfriend that can earn big money. All this and more in our daily AI round-up. Let's take a look.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai defends AI

In his first interaction since the keynote session in Google I/O 2023, Pichai responded to the criticism of artificial intelligence that has been heard these days. Speaking on the podcast Decoder by Nilay Patel for The Verge.

First, answering a question on how AI can mark a platform shift, the Google CEO said, “I see it as an extraordinary platform shift. Pretty much, it'll touch everything: every sector, every industry, every aspect of our lives. So one way to think about it is no different from how we have thought about maybe the personal computing shift, the internet shift, or the mobile shift. So along that dimension, I think it's a big shift. In some ways, I've called it the most profound technology humanity is working on”.

Next, he was asked about the risks of AI and how it can reduce jobs significantly. Disagreeing, he said, “Twenty years ago, when people exactly predicted what tech automation would do, there are very specific pronouncements of entire job categories which would go away. That hasn't fully played out…I don't mean too lightly… I do think there are big societal labor market disruptions that will happen. Governments need to be involved. There needs to be adaptations. Skilling is going to be important. But I think we shouldn't underestimate the beneficial side of some of these things, too. And it's complicated, is maybe how I would say it”.

Influencer creates ‘virtual girlfriend' using AI

Caryn Marjorie is a popular influencer on Snapchat with more than 1.8 million followers. She has now created an AI version of herself that can act as a virtual girlfriend for anyone willing to pay. Yes, the AI virtual girlfriend experience comes at a hefty price of $1 per minute. She is calling this AI voice chatbot CarynAI and it has been created by the company Forever Voices.

The chatbot, which carries the personality of Marjorie, will act like a girlfriend and engage in intimate conversations and even participate in sexually charged chats. In a Forbes interview, Marjorie said that the chatbot can earn up to $5 million a month.

Captain Dhoni Sparrow

AI is doing all kinds of wonderful things these days, but people still find its best use in hilarious inventions. In a recent example, AI art enthusiast Jyo John Mulloor shared a collection of AI-generated images created with the help of Midjourney. What's so special about them? He has created photos of influential personalities in unique popculture styles.

Two of his images in particular have gone viral. The first is a picture of former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the avatar of Captain Jack Sparrow. And the second is cricketer Virat Kohli in the avatar of Ragnar Lodbrok, the legendary Viking hero. If you're interested in seeing these photos, just click here.

Stock Market Frenzy

Bloomberg wrote today that AI-hungry investors have propelled shares of Nvidia Corp., up by 96% this year. Microsoft and Alphabet too have benefitted. “The AI boom and hype is strong,” Societe Generale SA strategist Manish Kabra wrote in a note. “So strong that without the AI-popular stocks, S&P 500 would be down 2% this year.”

You can benefit too! To trade the “AI hype,” investors should own defensive-growth stocks, he wrote. Which stocks, did we hear you say? He recommended Microsoft, Accenture Plc, or ServiceNow Inc.

That's all in the world of AI today. For more, do check out this space again tomorrow as we will definitely have a lot of stuff to share with you.