Apple iPad 2024 event: 6 big announcements and one more thing you may have missed

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2024, 16:07 IST
Apple's recent ‘Let Loose' event sent waves through the tech world, showcasing a range of new products and innovations. Here's a comprehensive look at what was announced, and what was notably absent.

What Was Announced

M4 iPad Pro

The much-anticipated M4 chip made its debut in the new iPad Pro, available immediately with shipments starting on May 15th. This chip promises a significant performance boost, accompanied by the introduction of the Ultra Retina XDR display powered by OLED technology, available in both 11-inch and 13-inch models. Noteworthy enhancements include a thinner design and the relocation of the front-facing camera to the landscape edge.

iPad Air 6

Expanding the iPad Air lineup, Apple introduced a 13-inch model alongside the existing 11-inch variant. Both models are ready for order now, set to ship on May 15th. Featuring the M2 chip, landscape front-facing cameras, and increased storage options, the iPad Air 6 offers users more choices and improved performance.

Apple Pencil Pro

Designed to complement the M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air 6, the Apple Pencil Pro features a new squeeze gesture and integrated gyroscope for enhanced functionality. Find My integration ensures users can easily locate their Pencil when needed.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

Tailored exclusively for the M4 iPad Pro, the new Magic Keyboard promises a thinner and lighter design while adding professional-grade features such as a larger trackpad and function row.

Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro 2 for iPad

Apple unveiled upgraded versions of these professional-grade apps, showcasing their compatibility with the latest iPad hardware. Features like Live Multicam and stem splitting demonstrate the power and versatility of these applications.

Final Cut Camera App

A surprise addition to the lineup, the Final Cut Camera app will launch later this spring, offering support for the new Live Multicam feature and serving as a standalone video capture utility.

What Wasn't Announced

iPad Mini or Base iPad

Contrary to expectations, Apple remained silent on updates to the iPad Mini and base iPad models. However, a price adjustment for the base iPad 10th gen model was quietly implemented, now starting at $349.

Event Wrap-Up

With the focus squarely on high-end iPad hardware, Apple delivered a range of exciting updates. These announcements pave the way for further developments, with anticipation building for potential software revelations at the upcoming WWDC event in June.

First Published Date: 09 May, 16:07 IST
