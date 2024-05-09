 Google Chrome internet browser to get new AI features: What’s new and how things will change for you | Tech News
Google Chrome is integrating AI features to simplify common tasks like tab management and webpage reading.

By: HT TECH
May 09 2024, 14:44 IST
Google Chrome's AI evolution aims to make browsing simpler, with new features on the horizon. (unsplash)

Google Chrome is set to introduce more AI features aimed at simplifying everyday tasks, with three generative AI features already launched and more on the horizon. Adriana Porter Felt, Chrome's engineering director, shed light on the development process in a recent interview.

Behind the Scenes: The Development Process

The goal, according to Porter Felt, is to harness AI technology to enhance common actions such as tab usage, search, form filling, and webpage reading. The Chrome team sought input from various sources within the company to brainstorm ideas on how to make browsing more convenient, reported9to5google.

Practical Applications

Currently, the AI features in Chrome address tasks like tab organisation using emojis for easy scanning. For instance, the "Organise Similar Tabs" feature categorises tabs into groups with appropriate emojis, ensuring a user-friendly experience. However, some concerns arose during development, particularly regarding the appropriateness of emojis. To mitigate this, Google collaborated with its emoji team to designate safe categories for tab grouping, such as travel and nature.

Another AI feature, the theme creator, underwent adjustments after initial testing. Originally designed to accept open prompts, it now offers dropdown menus for subjects, styles, and moods. This tweak aims to improve the quality of generated themes while preventing misuse as a general text-to-image generator.

The development process for these AI-powered features involves fine-tuning the foundational model to suit specific use cases. This entails teaching the model how to perform tasks like summarising articles and gathering context from webpages to provide tailored assistance.

Chrome's focus remains on enhancing user experience and providing helpful features. As Porter Felt puts it, the guiding question for the future of Chrome is, "How can we be as helpful as possible?" With ongoing development and integration of AI technologies, Chrome aims to make browsing more efficient and enjoyable for its users.

