5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google’s AI music service, IBM to launch Meta’s Llama 2, more

AI Roundup: Google and Universal Music are looking to start an AI music service; IBM is set to host Meta’s Llama 2 foundational model on its AI platform watsonx.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 09 2023, 21:36 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, August 9. (Pexels)
There are some significant updates in the world of artificial intelligence today. Google and Universal Music are in talks to start an AI-powered music service that will license artists' melodies and voices for songs. In other news, IBM is set to host Meta's Llama 2 AI model on its watsonx platform. If you missed these or other similar AI-related news today, then here is a quick refresher. Let us take a look at today's AI roundup.

Google, Universal Music in talks for AI music service

As per a report by Financial Times, Google and Universal Music are currently in talks over a new AI-powered service that will generate music after licensing artists' melodies and voices to train their models with. The discussions are at an early stage between the two, and no product details are known at the moment. Without citing the names of the sources, the report stated that the goal of the talk “is to develop a tool for fans to create tracks of their musical heroes legitimately, and pay the owners of the copyrights for it”.

Meta's Llama 2 to be launched on IBM's watsonx

International Business Machine, otherwise known as IBM, announced that it will host Meta Platforms' AI language program Llama 2 on its own enterprise platform called watsonx, as per a report by Reuters. The hosting platform is a business tool that will offer an AI-integrated workflow to easily manage any AI models. Llama 2 is a commercial version of Meta's open-source AI language model launched in July, distributed by Microsoft's cloud Azure services.

Microsoft partners with Aptop to combine the capabilities of AI and web3

Microsoft announced its partnership with layer-1 blockchain-based firm Aptos Labs to create new business tools that will be built on the blockchain infrastructure and will use AI technology.

Mo Shaikh, cofounder and CEO of Aptos Labs, told TechCrunch+, “The primary focus for both of us is solving our respective industries problems”. As a part of the partnership, Microsoft will be able to train its AI on Aptop's verified blockchain information.

“We predict that AI will be infused into web3 solutions at greater scale in the coming months and years,” Daniel An, global director of business development for AI and web3 at Microsoft, said in an email to TechCrunch+.

BlackBerry introduces major update to Cylance AI

BlackBerry announced a major update to its patented Cylance AI engine, as per a blog post. The update will enhance threat prediction capabilities for organizations by 40 percent compared with earlier versions, claims the company. Cylance was launched in 2016 as an AI cybersecurity solution that is also capable in prediction of vulnerabilities.

Simpl launches AI-backed checkout suite

Simpl, a startup that offers a 1-click checkout network, has announced an AI-powered checkout suite to eliminate cash on delivery for its merchants, over the next five years. As per a report by Financial Express, the new AI suite offers features such as Pay After Delivery and Return-to-Origin (RTO) intelligence.

"As a merchant focused organisation, we aim to solve points through our AI-powered solutions. In this endeavour, we have developed a checkout suite as part of our vision to eliminate cash on delivery in e-commerce by 2028. Using data science models, our APIs and pay after delivery solutions should help merchants reduce losses from CoD orders and returns, thereby helping build businesses,” Puneet Singh, chief technology officer, Simpl, said.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 21:34 IST
