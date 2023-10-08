Icon
Home Tech News Annular Solar Eclipse 2023: Check NASA guidelines to protect your eyes and where to watch

Annular Solar Eclipse 2023: Check NASA guidelines to protect your eyes and where to watch

Annular Solar Eclipse 2023 is coming and if you are planning to watch this ring of fire, it's crucial to remember that observing an eclipse requires the utmost caution to safeguard your vision.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 08 2023, 16:21 IST
Icon
46-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks heading towards Earth today, says NASA, reveals speed, size, proximity and more
Annular Solar Eclipse 2023
1/5 Asteroid 2023 TR1:  According to the data revealed by NASA JPL, an asteroid of around the size of a car is expected to reach close to the Earth on October 7. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 108,000 kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 12 Feet. It is approaching Earth with a speed of 71961 kilometers per hour. (pixabay)
Annular Solar Eclipse 2023
2/5 Asteroid 2023 TB1: Designated as 2023 TB1, this asteroid is expected to reach close to Earth on October 7, 2023 too. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 261,000 kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 15 Feet. It is expected to travel towards Earth with a speed of 33682 kilometers per hour.. (Pexels)
Annular Solar Eclipse 2023
3/5 Asteroid 2023 TD1: This house sized asteroid is designated as 2023 TD1 by NASA. The width of this asteroid as revealed by the data is 46 Feet. Its close Earth approach is estimated to be 893,000 kilometers. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 7. It will be traveling towards Earth with a relative velocity of 62939 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 TK: This is a house sized asteroid with a width of 43 Feet. It is expected to visit Earth closely on October 7. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 2.21 million kilometers. It will visit close to Earth with a speed of 17624 kilometers.  (Pixabay)
Annular Solar Eclipse 2023
5/5 Asteroid 2023 TD:  This asteroid is as big as the size of a bus. This asteroid is 31 feet wide. It is expected to reach close to Earth on October 7. Its close Earth approach is estimated to be 3.41 mn km. It will travel towards Earth at a speed of 33848 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Annular Solar Eclipse 2023
icon View all Images
Lance Bass emphasizes that it is never safe to look directly at the Sun during an annular solar eclipse, or any other eclipse. (Pixabay)

The annular solar eclipse 2023 will take place on Saturday, October 14. A celestial spectacle that will grace the skies above the United States. It is also known as a ‘ring of fire' eclipse. During this breathtaking event, the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun, creating mesmerizing phenomena. If you are planning to watch this cosmic display, it's crucial to remember that observing a solar eclipse requires the utmost caution to safeguard your vision. Lance Bass, a well-known figure, has teamed up with NASA to share some invaluable safety tips.

Solar Eclipses

According to NASA, an annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth,at the time when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Since the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. Therefore, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring of fire around the Moon.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Protecting Your Eyes

Lance Bass emphasizes that it is never safe to look directly at the Sun during an annular eclipse, or any solar eclipse for that matter, without the proper eye protection designed for solar viewing. Regular sunglasses won't suffice; you need specialized eclipse glasses. These glasses must meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard to ensure they provide adequate protection.

Alternatives to Eclipse Glasses

If you don't have eclipse glasses, don't attempt to look directly at the Sun. Instead, consider using indirect viewing methods like a pinhole projector. You can easily create one using an index card with a small hole, projecting an image of the eclipse onto a nearby surface. Remember to position yourself with the Sun at your back when using this method to safely view the projected image.

NASA's Safety Recommendations

NASA explains the importance of using proper eye protection during partial and annular solar eclipses. Looking at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any optical device is extremely dangerous, as the concentrated solar rays can burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 16:21 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 TR1:&nbsp; According to the data revealed by NASA JPL, an asteroid of around the size of a car is expected to reach close to the Earth on October 7. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 108,000 kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 12 Feet. It is approaching Earth with a speed of 71961 kilometers per hour.
46-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks heading towards Earth today, says NASA, reveals speed, size, proximity and more
07 October 2023
The revelation came in 2021 when the Parker Solar Probe executed a routine flyby of Venus.
Shocking find by NASA Parker Solar Probe; Lightning on Venus may be meteors crashing
07 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TG belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
NASA reveals bus-sized asteroid rushing towards Earth today! Check speed, size, other details
06 October 2023
Astronauts on an upcoming NASA mission will head to the moon in style, decked out in Prada spacesuits.
Prada to the Moon: Fashion brand to work on next-generation spacesuits for NASA
05 October 2023
Know all about the solar storm set to strike the Earth this weekend.
Gigantic CME headed for the Earth, can spark solar storm soon; NASA records the explosion
05 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 QC8 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids.
130-foot asteroid hurtling towards Earth for a close approach TODAY, says NASA
05 October 2023
Know if a terrifying solar storm can strike the Earth in October. NASA shares important data.
3 MASSIVE solar storms smacked into Earth; More to come? NASA reveals the truth
04 October 2023
The extended New Horizons mission plans to collect heliophysics data on the Kuiper belt objects like comets.
NASA to extend New Horizons mission to Kuiper belt, where comets come from
04 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon