Apple WWDC 2023: When will the first iOS 17 beta be released?

iOS 17 has finally been announced during the Apple WWDC 2023 keynote! When will you be able to get the beta version? Check here.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 00:18 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event shed light on the key features of the latest iOS 17. (Apple)
Apple WWDC 2023 event shed light on the key features of the latest iOS 17. (Apple)

iOS 17 is finally here! After weeks of speculation and leaks, the much-anticipated announcement of the next-generation operating system finally took place at the Apple WWDC 2023 keynote session. The spotlight was on iOS 17, which made its debut with a myriad of exciting features, including lock screen customization, and new app, and a lot more. While the official release is expected in September, interesting users can get a taste of iOS 17 in advance through the beta version. When will the first iOS 17 beta be released? Know all the important details here.

iOS 17 beta version 

Starting today, the developer beta of iOS 17 becomes accessible to members of the Apple Developer Program via developer.apple.com. Next month, a public beta will be made available at beta.apple.com.

Who will receive the iOS 17 version? 

Apple has confirmed! This fall, iPhone Xs and later models will receive a free software update, introducing a range of new software features. That means these iPhones will get the iOS 17 update:

– iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series.

iOS 17 features: What new does it get

Phone app update: You can now customize the call screen via different typography, Memoji, and more to make the call screen more personalized and provide a different look to contacts.

Live Voicemail: A new feature has been introduced that enables you to read the transcript of a voicemail as it is being recorded. This allows you to grasp the context of the call and decide whether you want to answer it or not. Additionally, in terms of voicemail, you now have the ability to leave a video message when try to FaceTime someone who is unavailable to answer the call.

Messages got new features: Live stickers are something that will surely be going to appeal many! Stickers have received a significant makeover, now offering the flexibility to include any emoji or photo cutout as a "sticker" not only in iMessages but also throughout the entire system. Moreover, Messages also got some other features such as faster gesture replies, jumping to the last message, and a lot more.

NameDrop. Two users can quickly share contact details just by keeping their iPhones side-by-side.

Keyboard updates: You will get an auto-correct feature that relies on a new language model and predictive text recommendations inline as you type.

StandBy feature: With this new feature, users can have a full-screen experience, the interface offers easily readable information that is optimized for viewing from a distance when the iPhone is placed on its side for charging. From Live Activities, Siri, and incoming calls, to larger notifications -- StandBy makes iPhone even more useful

Journal app: Rumoured Journal app is finally here! With the help of on-device machine learning, you will receive personalized suggestions curated from recent activity, including photos, people, places, workouts, and more to provide an entry to the journal. Plus, scheduled notifications will remind you to build your journaling habit.

More updates: Apart from these, Safari, Health app, password and passkeys, Apple Music, Siri, Home app, AirPlay, and AirTags features along with iPhone are getting new features.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 00:18 IST
