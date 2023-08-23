Home Tech News As Chandrayaan-3 makes historic moon landing, know the next steps of the ISRO mission

As Chandrayaan-3 makes historic moon landing, know the next steps of the ISRO mission

After the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touched down successfully on the lunar soil, know what’s next for ISRO’s Moon mission.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 20:34 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission: 5 facts to know
image caption
1/7 The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sri Harikota, India's main spaceport in  Andhra Pradesh. From the day of its launch, Chandrayaan-3  has looped through progressively wider-ranging orbits of Earth. It then transferred to a lunar orbit and emerged as a focus of national pride. Our Moon mission become a global interest after Russia's Moon mission Luna-25  failed to land on the moon. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3
2/7 The landing of  Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at the lunar south pole. Lunar south pole is a region that may have water ice or frozen water. It can be an abundant source of oxygen, fuel, and water that can be extremely important for future moon missions. (AFP)
image caption
3/7 Chandrayaan-3 will be functional for two weeks if it lands successfully on the lunar surface. It will run various experiments which will include a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the surface of the moon. (via REUTERS)
image caption
4/7 The lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is about 2m tall. Its mass is said to be about  1,700 kg (3,747.86 lb) which can deploy a small 26 Kg lunar rover. (HT_PRINT)
image caption
5/7 For the smooth landing of the  Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, rough terrain can be a great hurdle. However, adjustments have been made by ISRO scientists that will help Chandrayaan-3 to stick its landing. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 The adjustments include a system to broaden the potential landing zone and the lander has been equipped with more fuel and sturdier legs to be more effective. (REUTERS)
image caption
7/7 If this mission becomes successful, it would make India the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States, and China, and India will be able to mark its emergence as a strong space power. ISRO will telecast the planned Chandrayaan-3  landing starting from 1720 IST (1150 GMT) on August 23, 2023. (ISRO twitter)
Chandrayaan-3
View all Images
Chandrayaan-3 lander made a historic touchdown near the lunar South Pole on August 23, at 6:04 PM IST, and captured snapshots of the lunar surface during its descent. (ISRO)

Chandrayaan-3 lander made history on Wednesday as it effected a successful touchdown near the South Pole of the Moon, With this mission, India also became the fourth nation in the world to touch down on the lunar surface, after the US, Russia, and China. But notably, India has become the first country to land near the lunar South Pole. The world's eyes were on India, especially after the failure of Russia's Luna-25 just days before, and it did not disappoint as the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander touched down on the Moon's surface at 6:04 PM IST.

After this historic achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Chandrayaan-3's triumph mirrors the aspirations and capabilities of 140 crore Indians. To new horizons and beyond! Proud moment for….”

ISRO later shared an update on X, mentioning that a “communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.” The Indian Space Agency also published images captured by the Vikram lander's Horizontal Velocity Camera.

Now, that the Vikram lander has touched down on the lunar soil, know what's next for ISRO's Moon mission.

Chandrayaan 3: What's next

Propulsion module - Chandrayaan-3's propulsion module, which separated from the lander on August 17, continues in its orbit around the Moon, and will carry out a series of experiments over the next few months and even years. Astonishingly, it has over 150kg of fuel left which has boosted its lifespan to several years from the initial estimation of three to six months.

It is equipped with the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload which will conduct experiments such as measurements of variations in polarization from clouds on Earth, a spectroscopic analysis of Earth's atmosphere, and collect exoplanet signatures that would identify habitability.

Vikram lander - The Chandrayaan-3 lander, named Vikram, will open up on one side, creating a ramp for the Pragyan rover. This will only happen after a period of about four hours, when the lunar dust that kicked up during the touchdown due to the Moon's weak gravity, has settled.

During its lifespan of 1 lunar day or 14 Earth days, the Vikram lander will conduct a series of experiments, such as Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) for measuring the thermal conductivity and temperature, and the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) for measuring seismic activity around the landing area on the lunar South Pole.

The Langmuir Probe (LP) aboard the lander will allow it to estimate and gauge plasma density. It will also use NASA's passive Laser Retroreflector Array to carry out lunar laser ranging studies.

Pragyan rover - The Pragran rover, which has the tricolor and ISRO logo on it, will use its navigation cameras to scan the surface of the Moon, moving at about a speed of 1 centimeter per second. It is fitted with an Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS), and a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS), which will allow it to conduct a qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis of the landing site, study the chemical and mineralogical composition, and determine the elemental composition of the lunar rocks and soil in the vicinity.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 20:34 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Chandrayaan-3 lands on the dark side of the Moon! How NASA, other space agencies reacted
23 August 2023
From ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to NASA's Artemis - the race to reach the Moon
23 August 2023
Webb Space Telescope captures mind-blowing images of Ring Nebula
23 August 2023
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams says eagerly awaiting Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing
23 August 2023
A packed launch schedule for ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 mission
23 August 2023
Aircraft-sized asteroid will pass Earth closely today! NASA tracks its size, speed
23 August 2023
How satellites are helping farmers adapt to global warming
23 August 2023
Wave of asteroids to pass by Earth soon! NASA reveals details of 5 space rocks
22 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets