Oppo Reno 12 series smartphones to launch on May 23: From Pro models to specs, here’s what to expect
Oppo announces the launch date for the Reno 12 Series in China on May 23. Know what's coming with anticipated features.
Oppo has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming Reno 12 Series in China. Amidst swirling rumours in recent weeks, the company has now confirmed that the much-anticipated series will make its debut on May 23 at 4 PM local time. Expected to consist of two models, the Oppo Reno 12 5G and Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, this series follows in the footsteps of the successful Oppo Reno 11 lineup.
Oppo Reno 12 Expected Features
Rumours suggest that the Oppo Reno 12 5G will be equipped with the newly unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 8250 chipset, also known as the Dimensity 8200 Star Speed Edition. This octa-core SoC boasts advanced features, including a 4nm TSMC process and a configuration that includes 1x Arm Cortex A78 prime core at 3.1GHz, 3x Arm Cortex A78 performance cores at 3.0GHz, and 4x Arm Cortex A55 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. Additionally, it will be paired with a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU for optimised performance.Details regarding the specifications of the Oppo Reno 12 standard model remain undisclosed at this time.
mobile to buy?
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G: Expected Specs
The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is anticipated to utilise the Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset, promising an immersive gaming experience. This chipset is designed to facilitate enhanced gaming performance, featuring realistic graphics, responsive touch, faster network response, and prolonged battery life.
The Pro variant is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ 1.5K curved OLED panel boasting 1600 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Operating on Android 14 with Color OS 14, the smartphone is likely to house a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability.
On the imaging front, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro is speculated to feature a robust camera setup, comprising a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 50MP telephoto sensor at the rear, along with a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Oppo is also slated to unveil the Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro TWS earbuds alongside the Reno 12 Series.
