Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launch today: Check out expected specs, features, price and more

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will debut today, May 16 in India. The smartphone has been in talks even before the launch of Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Now, with Edge 50 Fusion, a new model will be added to the family of the new Edge 50 series. Motorola has been teasing the device for quite some time now, and it has also revealed several specification details about the Edge 50 Fusion on its official website. If you have been waiting for the smartphone to launch, then check out what it has in store for users.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion specs

According to Motorola India's website, the Edge 50 Fusion will feature a 6.7" pOLED Endless Edge display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits peak brightness. The smartphone display also supports FHD+ resolution, 10-bit, and DCI-P3 colour space. The Edge 50 Fusion is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The device features a dual-setup camera which consists of a 50 MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

For lasting performance, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. The smartphone will come in three exciting colour options: Forest Blue, Hot Pink, and Marshmallow Blue. Note that the Hot Pink and Marshmallow blue variants will come in a vegan leather finish.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to be priced lower than the Edge 50 Pro model which was announced in the starting price of RS.31000. Therefore, it is expected that the upcoming Edge 50 series smartphone will be priced under Rs.30000.

More about Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Marshmallow Blue

Marshmallow Blue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apart from specification, the price point of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is based on speculation therefore, we must wait for a few hours more to confirm the original launch price of the smartphone.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!