Icon
Home Tech News Asteroid 2023 VH6 to pass by Earth today; Know details of close encounter

Asteroid 2023 VH6 to pass by Earth today; Know details of close encounter

NASA has shed light on an Apollo-group asteroid expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, November 23. Know its speed, size, distance of approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 11:07 IST
Icon
89-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, NASA reveals details
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 VW5 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, November 21, is Asteroid 2023 VW5. During its approach, it will come as close as 1.7 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 89 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 40269 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 WV – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 WV, and it will pass by Earth today, November 21. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 51 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 879,000 kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 50598 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 WJ1 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 WJ1 will also pass Earth tomorrow, November 22. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 74 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 17792 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 VH6 – Asteroid 2023 VH6 will pass by Earth on November 23. During its close approach, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 89 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 26396 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 VC7 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 VC7 will pass Earth on November 23. According to NASA, this 74 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 29279 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 4 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 VH6 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Unsplash)

To track and study asteroids which are mainly present in the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, NASA has several advanced ground and space-based telescopes in place. NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey are just some of the telescopes and observatories that help study asteroids and remove any uncertainties around their potentially close approaches to Earth. With the help of these, the space agency has shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth today, November 23.

Asteroid 2023 VH6 details

The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 VH6, is travelling towards Earth in its orbit at a breakneck speed of 26389 kilometers per hour, which is even faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)! NASA expects this space rock to fly past Earth at a close margin of approximately 2.6 million kilometers.

While this asteroid will pass by closely, it isn't big enough to cause panic or any potential damage. As per NASA, the asteroid is 87 feet wide, making it almost as big as an aircraft. However, if it crashes on Earth, it could still cause damage to a certain degree. In 2013, a smaller 59-foot asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia, damaging 7000 buildings and injuring over 1000 people injured.

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

NASA has also revealed that this is not Asteroid 2023 VH6's first-ever close approach to Earth. It passed Earth for the first time on December 2, 2021, at a distance of 1.8 million kilometers. After today, it will pass by Earth on November 7, 2025, at approximately 18 million kilometers, As per the details provided by NASA's Small-Body Database Lookup.

Importance of studying asteroids

Scientists study asteroids to learn more about the early solar system and the conditions that existed when the planets were forming. Asteroids can also provide valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals. Research on asteroids is critical since it can provide valuable information on the early stages of the solar system and planetary development. Furthermore, these celestial bodies might contain useful resources such as metals and water, which may be utilized in forthcoming space missions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 11:06 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 WJ1 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.
74-foot asteroid to fly past Earth today; NASA reveals speed, size and more
22 November 2023
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Sagittarius C in its most beautiful stage.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures glimpse of star-forming region Sagittarius C
22 November 2023
Sunspot Complex AR3490-91-92 is slowly turning towards Earth, NASA has revealed.
200000 km wide sunspot presents solar flare threat, shows NASA's SDO
21 November 2023
Check out the newly discovered galaxies captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. (Representative image)
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures 'teenage' galaxies far away
21 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 WV – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 WV, and it will pass by Earth today, November 21. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 51 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 879,000 kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 50598 kilometers per hour.
89-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, NASA reveals details
21 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VW5 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.
Aten group asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, reveals NASA
21 November 2023
According to NASA, about 500,000 stars that are being shown in the image are a cluster of protostars. nn
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures new features of Milky Way Galaxy
21 November 2023
NASA captured a stunning image of Earth’s airglow from the International Space Station on November 14, 2023.
'Dance' of Earth’s airglow is simply mesmerizing! Just check out this NASA image from ISS
20 November 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon