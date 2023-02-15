    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Asteroid today: Space rock speeding towards Earth at a fearsome 60905 kmph

    Asteroid today: Space rock speeding towards Earth at a fearsome 60905 kmph

    Travelling at a mind-blowing 60905 kmph, this asteroid today is set to make a close approach to Earth soon. NASA has revealed its distance and trajectory too.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 09:52 IST
    Colossal 2400-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to buzz Earth soon
    Asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 BC8 - NASA has issued an alert against an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 BC8. The asteroid is expected to fly past Earth closely tomorrow, February 11, at a distance of 5 .9million kilometers. According to NASA, the asteroid is huge with a size of almost 160-foot across. This space rock is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a staggering speed of 50564 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
    image caption
    2/5 Asteroid 2021 EP4 - A small 16 feet wide asteroid will fly past Earth by a very close margin on February 13. The asteroid, named Asteroid 2021 EP4, will make its closest approach with the planet at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a blistering speed of 22107 kilometers per hour.  (NASA/JPL)
    asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2022 RG – Another asteroid named 2022 RG will make its closest approach to Earth on February 16, at a distance of 3.1 million kilometers. The asteroid, with a width of 78 feet, is travelling at a staggering speed of 10953 kilometers per hour towards the planet.  (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroids
    4/5 Asteroid 2005 YY128 - NASA has issued an alert against another asteroid named Asteroid 2005 YY128. It is expected to fly past Earth closely on February 16 at a distance of 4.6 million kilometers. The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth, travelling at a blistering speed of 88735 kilometers per hour. This asteroid is absolutely massive with a width of almost 2400 feet, making it nearly as big as a bridge!  (Pixabay)
    asteroids
    5/5 Asteroid 2020 DG4 - The fifth asteroid which is set to make a close approach is named Asteroid 2020 DG4. It is heading for Earth and is expected to pass by the planet closely on February 17. Asteroid 2020 DG4 is already on its way towards us travelling at a fearsome speed of 24913 kilometers per hour. The asteroid, with a width between 20 feet and 45 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 552,381 kilometers. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    Know what NASA said about this menacing asteroid. (Pixabay)

    To protect Earth against rogue asteroids that may impact the planet, NASA carried out its first planetary defense test called DART. The Double Asteroid Detection Test mission was to smash a spacecraft into the Dimorphos asteroid to deflect it away from its original path. This historic test was successful and the asteroid was actually deflected from its path, making the planet safe from potential asteroid impacts.

    Having said that, this kind of measure needs time to prepare. It is still uncertain whether NASA can deploy such a startegy at short notice. For instance, new asteroids are being discovered frequently. That is why there is tremendous interest in the asteroids that approach Earth. And now, the latest asteroid today, is all set for its closest approach to Earth.

    Asteroid 2023 CT1 key details

    NASA has warned that an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CT1 is headed for Earth and is expected to fly closely past the planet today, February 15. It will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 838003 kilometers. NASA says it is already on its way, travelling at a staggering speed of 60905 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile!

    China to conduct planetary defense test

    After NASA, China too is all set to conduct its very own asteroid deflection test by 2025. This is being done in a bid to equip themselves against potential asteroid dangers in the future, as part of its own planetary defense system. The Chinese National Space Administration will research the means of planetary defense systems that are capable of deflecting asteroids off course, according to a statement given by Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration to China Central Television.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 09:52 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble