Asteroid today: Space rock speeding towards Earth at a fearsome 60905 kmph

To protect Earth against rogue asteroids that may impact the planet, NASA carried out its first planetary defense test called DART. The Double Asteroid Detection Test mission was to smash a spacecraft into the Dimorphos asteroid to deflect it away from its original path. This historic test was successful and the asteroid was actually deflected from its path, making the planet safe from potential asteroid impacts.

Having said that, this kind of measure needs time to prepare. It is still uncertain whether NASA can deploy such a startegy at short notice. For instance, new asteroids are being discovered frequently. That is why there is tremendous interest in the asteroids that approach Earth. And now, the latest asteroid today, is all set for its closest approach to Earth.

Asteroid 2023 CT1 key details

NASA has warned that an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 CT1 is headed for Earth and is expected to fly closely past the planet today, February 15. It will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 838003 kilometers. NASA says it is already on its way, travelling at a staggering speed of 60905 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile!

China to conduct planetary defense test

After NASA, China too is all set to conduct its very own asteroid deflection test by 2025. This is being done in a bid to equip themselves against potential asteroid dangers in the future, as part of its own planetary defense system. The Chinese National Space Administration will research the means of planetary defense systems that are capable of deflecting asteroids off course, according to a statement given by Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration to China Central Television.