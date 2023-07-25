Home Tech News Bitcoin Drops Below $29,000 for the First Time in Over a Month

Bitcoin Drops Below $29,000 for the First Time in Over a Month

Bitcoin dropped below $29,000 for the first time in over a month as the recent exorbitance over ETFs and a more favourable regulatory outlook eases.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 07:26 IST
For the first time in over a month, Bitcoin dropped below $29,000.
For the first time in over a month, Bitcoin dropped below $29,000. (REUTERS)
For the first time in over a month, Bitcoin dropped below $29,000.
For the first time in over a month, Bitcoin dropped below $29,000. (REUTERS)

Bitcoin dropped below $29,000 for the first time in over a month as the recent exorbitance over ETFs and a more favourable regulatory outlook eases.

The largest digital-asset by market value fell as much as 4.2% to $28,865, the least since June 21. Bitcoin is up around 75% this year. Most other tokens were also lower on Monday, with recent high-flyer XRP down about 7% and Solana off 8%.

“After a sharp rally spurred by spot ETF excitement, Bitcoin has consolidated for over a month around $30,000 as the market awaits incremental information regarding the probability of the myriad of filings coming to fruition,” said Spencer Hallarn, a derivatives trader at crypto investment firm GSR.

The recent jump in Bitcoin coincided with a raft of filings for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US, driven in large part by an application by Wall-Street heavyweight BlackRock Inc. XRP had almost doubled after a federal judge said two weeks ago that the token wasn't a security when offered to the public on exchanges.

“In the wake of the XRP ruling, the associated enthusiasm for [altcoins] and uptick in listings on exchanges has served to reverse the focusing effect of capital into the majors that had occurred over the last few months and has contributed to the loss of price momentum,” Hallarn said.

Dogecoin was the exception among larger market value tokens, gaining as much as 7.8% after Elon Musk has changed Twitter's logo, replacing its signature blue bird with a stylized X. Musk also added Dogecoin's ticker logo to his bio, spurring speculation the memecoin will play a larger role in the rebranded company.

Worldcoin, the token of the crypto project co-founded by OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, rallied on its first day of trading as investors piled into the hype around artificial intelligence. The token jumped to as high as $3.58 from the initial price of $1.70, data compiled by CoinMarketCap showed.

Worldcoin, Altman's eyeball-scanning crypto project uses a small device called an “orb” to scan people's eyeballs in order to generate a unique digital identity. That identity, or World ID, grants its holder “proof of personhood” in the Worldcoin parlance.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 07:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets