Icon
Home Tech News Bluesky gets its 1st third-party app! Graysky to launch soon on iOS and Android with new features

Bluesky gets its 1st third-party app! Graysky to launch soon on iOS and Android with new features

The Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform, is set to get its first third-party app on iOS and Android called Graysky. The new app is available for preorder on the App Store.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 10:34 IST
Icon
Graysky
Bluesky has several third-party apps currently in testing, but Graysky becomes the first to be deployed to the App Store. (Graysky/App Store)
Graysky
Bluesky has several third-party apps currently in testing, but Graysky becomes the first to be deployed to the App Store. (Graysky/App Store)

Bluesky, the decentralized X-rival (formerly Twitter) social media platform is all set to get its first third-party app. The platform, which continues to be invite-only, has more than 1.5 million users and can be accessed through its web client or its apps for iOS and Android. However, the Jack Dorsey-led social network continues to be in private beta and the official app lacks certain features that can make the platform more fun. Following the principles of decentralization, Bluesky offered its API to developers who'd like to build their own third-party apps where they can also offer new and improved features and a different user interface. While several such apps are currently in the development and testing stage, Graysky has become the first third-party Bluesky app to be deployed to the App Store.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Graysky is currently available for preorder on the App Store and it has a launch date of October 21. The app is also expected to launch on Play Store as well. Like all third-party apps, it also offers several new features. It promises a new layout that prioritizes the feed, support for GIFs, inline translation, a quick view likes tab in people's profiles to view it easily, hashtags, and more.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Graysky becomes the first third-party app for Bluesky

According to TechCrunch, Graysky is built by London-based software engineer Samuel Newman who goes by @mozzius.dev on Bluesky. Calling Bluesky the “better Twitter”, Newman explained that he wanted to bring new features to the platform that Bluesky did not have support for and that became his primary motivation behind Graysky. That's why he focused on showing likes on people's profiles and support for GIFs which are powered by Tenor.

To further differentiate itself from Bluesky, it also has an interface that opens straight to feeds, instead of your own profile. The official app first takes you to your own home timeline, which is also called the Skyline. Since the platform is decentralized, you can also choose from all the different feeds others have built from the discovery interface.

If you are on iOS, you can preorder it and get the app on October 21, and if you're on Android, just wait a bit more as it is expected to arrive there pretty soon, too.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 09:54 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Fortnite
Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update
Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon