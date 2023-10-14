Bluesky gets its 1st third-party app! Graysky to launch soon on iOS and Android with new features

Bluesky, the decentralized X-rival (formerly Twitter) social media platform is all set to get its first third-party app. The platform, which continues to be invite-only, has more than 1.5 million users and can be accessed through its web client or its apps for iOS and Android. However, the Jack Dorsey-led social network continues to be in private beta and the official app lacks certain features that can make the platform more fun. Following the principles of decentralization, Bluesky offered its API to developers who'd like to build their own third-party apps where they can also offer new and improved features and a different user interface. While several such apps are currently in the development and testing stage, Graysky has become the first third-party Bluesky app to be deployed to the App Store.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Graysky is currently available for preorder on the App Store and it has a launch date of October 21. The app is also expected to launch on Play Store as well. Like all third-party apps, it also offers several new features. It promises a new layout that prioritizes the feed, support for GIFs, inline translation, a quick view likes tab in people's profiles to view it easily, hashtags, and more.

According to TechCrunch, Graysky is built by London-based software engineer Samuel Newman who goes by @mozzius.dev on Bluesky. Calling Bluesky the “better Twitter”, Newman explained that he wanted to bring new features to the platform that Bluesky did not have support for and that became his primary motivation behind Graysky. That's why he focused on showing likes on people's profiles and support for GIFs which are powered by Tenor.

To further differentiate itself from Bluesky, it also has an interface that opens straight to feeds, instead of your own profile. The official app first takes you to your own home timeline, which is also called the Skyline. Since the platform is decentralized, you can also choose from all the different feeds others have built from the discovery interface.

If you are on iOS, you can preorder it and get the app on October 21, and if you're on Android, just wait a bit more as it is expected to arrive there pretty soon, too.

