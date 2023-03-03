    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Chips industry goes all-in on AI

    Chips industry goes all-in on AI

    An industry long associated with volatility is quietly getting excited that artificial intelligence (AI) could be the key to some longer-term stability.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 10:28 IST
    Chip
    US firm Nvidia dominates the market in specialised chips known as GPUs, which happen to be ideal for training AI programmes like the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT. (REUTERS)
    Chip
    US firm Nvidia dominates the market in specialised chips known as GPUs, which happen to be ideal for training AI programmes like the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT. (REUTERS)

    It's been a wild few years for the microchip industry, recovering from a long-term supply squeeze only to be thrust into the centre of a US-China battle to control supply lines of the valuable technology.

    But an industry long associated with volatility is quietly getting excited that artificial intelligence (AI) could be the key to some longer-term stability.

    US firm Nvidia dominates the market in specialised chips known as GPUs, which happen to be ideal for training AI programmes like the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT.

    "Technology trends are working in Nvidia's direction," the firm's vice president Ronnie Vasishta told AFP this week at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

    This has helped make Nvidia the biggest company in the sector -- and one of the biggest firms of any kind in the United States -- with a valuation of $580 billion.

    Traditional rivals like INTEL and Qualcomm are now on manoeuvres, desperate to make sure they do not miss out.

    The tiny components, also known as semiconductors, are essential in everything from smartphones, PCs and electric cars to sophisticated weaponry, robotics and all other high-tech machinery.

    AI already features heavily in all of these fields, and the advent of chatbots is only pushing it further into the public imagination.

    Even in a sector where low-key engineers do the talking, the enthusiasm is palpable. - 'Scratching the surface' - "The most exciting thing right now is AI," Cristiano Amon, boss of rival firm Qualcomm, told a Wall Street Journal event at the MWC.

    He wants the world's phones to be tooled up with chips able to handle even the most tricky AI-related tasks, largely because Qualcomm leads the field in phone chips.

    Vasishta is equally enthused.

    "Where and how does AI get used? It's probably going to be easier to answer where is it not getting used," he said.

    Another chip firm, the British-based Arm, is even further back in the production chain than Nvidia -- it provides the designs used by chip suppliers.

    The firm's Chris Bergey told AFP there was massive potential with AI.

    The kind of chips Nvidia produces are great for training AI models in data centres, he said, but smartphones need chips that can act based on those models.

    "It's a huge opportunity and it's ubiquitous," he said.

    He compares the AI revolution to the onset of apps, which appeared about 15 years ago and rapidly changed the way we used technology.

    "Definitely AI is something that has a lot of interesting applications and we're still scratching the surface of where we'll go." - 'Too cool' - Yet, with chips, nothing is straightforward.

    The supply chain is fiendishly complex -- consulting firm Accenture reckons a chip crosses borders 70 times before it ends up in a phone, camera or car.

    Countries like China and the United States would prefer to have greater control.

    And there is an added problem: the factories that make most of the world's chips are in Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China claims.

    This could bring China and the United States into direct conflict.

    Mild-mannered as ever, semiconductor executives will not be drawn into discussions on these issues.

    "We don't have really a position on the geopolitics, we comply with all the US regulations that are required as a US company," said Vasishta.

    Bergey, who has spent 25 years in the industry, said he had seen chips lurch from being "very cool" to "very boring".

    "They're cool right now, perhaps too cool with too much attention," he said.

    "It's a dynamic thing the industry is dealing with and we'll have to see how these things play out."

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 10:28 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5