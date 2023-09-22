CTET 2023 results 2023 coming soon: Know when, how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is getting ready to announce the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 for all the interested candidates who took the exam. If you were one of those who took the exam on the scheduled dates, here's what you need to know:

When will the CBSE CTET 2023 results be announced?

The official date has not been revealed by the CBSE yet. But do not worry, as soon as they decide on the date, you will find it on the ctet.nic.in website. So, make sure to check back regularly for this important update. Along with your results, they will also provide the final answer key, and we expect them to reveal the exact date for all of this very soon.

One more thing to note: The CBSE CTET 2023 provisional answer key has already been declared by the folks who organised the exam. If you had any issues or disagreements with the provisional key, you had until September 19th to raise them. That window for objections is now closed.

When the CTET 2023 results are ready, you will be able to download them from the official website, www.ctet.nic.in. Just to give you an idea, in the previous year's CTET exam, a total of 17,04,282 people registered for paper I, out of which 14,22,959 actually took the test, and 5,79,844 successfully passed. In CTET paper II, there were 15,39,464 registered candidates, 12,76,071 showed up for the exam, and 3,76,025 made the grade. In the last CTET Exam cycle in 2023, a grand total of 26,99,030 candidates participated.

So, if you have been eagerly waiting for your CTET 2023 results, keep an eye on the official website for the announcement, and soon you will know how you did.