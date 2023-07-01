Home Tech News Goldman Sachs is in talks to exit Apple Partnership, WSJ says

Goldman Sachs is in talks to exit Apple Partnership, WSJ says

The bank is in talks with American Express Co. to take over the Apple credit card and other services that the companies offer together, the Wall Street Journal said.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 10:21 IST
Apple
Apple and Goldman Sachs recently introduced a long-promised high-yield savings account. (REUTERS)
Apple
Apple and Goldman Sachs recently introduced a long-promised high-yield savings account. (REUTERS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is considering exiting its partnership with Apple Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal, severing a relationship that helped vault the iPhone maker into the finance world.

The bank is in talks with American Express Co. to take over the Apple credit card and other services that the companies offer together, said the newspaper, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation. Apple is aware of the talks, which have been going on for months, according to the Journal. The tech company would have to agree to a transfer.

Apple's push into financial offerings — with Goldman Sachs' help — is part of a broader effort to generate more revenue from services. The tech giant got about 20% of its sales from that category last year, up from less than 10% a decade ago.

Apple and Goldman Sachs recently introduced a long-promised high-yield savings account. But Apple has been laying the groundwork to rely less on partners for its financial services.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Goldman Sachs also has discussed transferring its card partnership with General Motors Co. to American Express or another issuer, the Journal reported. Still, a deal with American Express isn't imminent or assured.

American Express shares gained 1.1% in after hours trading, while those of Goldman Sachs and Apple were little changed.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 10:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets