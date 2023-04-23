Home Tech News Google Merges DeepMind, Brain Research Units as AI Race Intensifies

Google Merges DeepMind, Brain Research Units as AI Race Intensifies

Move will ‘significantly accelerate’ progress, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Apr 23 2023, 11:08 IST
Google
Jeff Dean, the executive who had been leading Google’s artificial intelligence and research efforts (REUTERS)
Google
Jeff Dean, the executive who had been leading Google’s artificial intelligence and research efforts (REUTERS)

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has consolidated its artificial intelligence research groups into one unit, the company's latest move to keep from falling behind in the AI race.

The change folds the Brain team from Google Research and Alphabet's DeepMind into one team, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Thursday. “Combining all this talent into one focused team, backed by the computational resources of Google, will significantly accelerate our progress in AI,” Pichai said. Demis Hassabis will lead the group as CEO of DeepMind.

Jeff Dean, the executive who had been leading Google's artificial intelligence and research efforts, will move out of management as part of the reorganization, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorized to discuss internal issues. In his new role as Google's chief scientist, Dean will be working with both Google Research and DeepMind to develop new, more capable AI systems, and won't be overseeing large teams, the people said. He will report directly to Pichai.

Alphabet's DeepMind, based in London, has long been known as the Google parent company unit that regularly introduced artificial intelligence breakthroughs, including its work on AlphaFold, technology that can predict the shape of proteins, as well as AlphaGo, software that taught itself to play the strategy game Go better than any human on earth. Internally, the unit has typically been seen as a group that works on artificial intelligence concepts that may not have direct applications in Google products.

Google Research, meanwhile, was responsible for “transformer” technology, key building blocks for large language models. That technology powers the current crop of chatbots, including Google's Bard and OpenAI Inc.'s ChatGPT.

Now, Google's reorganization appears to consolidate that research work under one umbrella, Google DeepMind, signaling tighter integration with the rest of Alphabet. During Alphabet's fourth-quarter earnings report in February, the company announced that starting this year, DeepMind would be included in Alphabet's corporate costs to reflect how the technology is being incorporated into other businesses — rather than as part of the “Other Bets” category of investments with less immediate impact, Alphabet said.

James Manyika, Google's senior vice president of technology and society, will take over as head of Google Research, Pichai said in his note. The unit is meant to continue its work on areas like privacy and security, quantum computing, health, climate and responsible AI, he said. Manyika also expanded his purview when Google executive Clay Bavor left earlier this year, assuming responsibility for emerging technology projects that Bavor had previously overseen.Some of Google's efforts in rushing out generative AI products in order to compete with OpenAI's success have left workers feeling demoralized, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The Mountain View, California-based search giant is making compromises on misinformation and other harms in order to catch up with the wild success of ChatGPT, workers have said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 11:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets