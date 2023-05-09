Google I/O Live Updates: Leaks around Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Android 14 and more

LIVE UPDATES

Google I/O Live Updates: Tomorrow, May 10, Google will host its annual Google I/O event where it will announce the next generation of Android OS, Android 14, as well as a bunch of new Google products and services. Among them, the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold have created a huge amount of buzz. While Pixel 7a is rumored to bring big improvements on its predecessor including a 64MP camera, Pixel Fold is going to be the first-ever foldable smartphone by Google. As we count down the hours to the big event, check all the major updates around the event as well as these products.

Google Tablet can also be launched this year Google could also finally give us some more details about the Pixel tablet. The tech giant hinted at its upcoming tablet during the October event last year and there is a chance it could be revealed. In terms of specs, reports claim that the Pixel tablet will be powered by the same G2 chipset and could come bundled with a wireless charging dock.

New Pixel Buds at Google I/O? Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” color of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products.

Planning to grab the Google Pixel 7a via preorder? Get this amazing freebie with it Several reports have claimed details about various features of Google's upcoming affordable smartphone, and it is tipped for an upgrade over the Pixel 6a. It is expected to offer great cameras and can be paired with Google's in-house chipset. But a new report suggests that those who book their device early can be rewarded with a freebie. According to tipster billbil-kun on Twitter, Google could offer the Pixel Buds A-Series to customers who preorder the Google Pixel 7a between May 10 and May 22. Read more: Planning to grab the Google Pixel 7a via preorder? Get this amazing freebie with it

Pixel Fold leaked specifications As per leaks and rumors, the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch inner display. It is likely to be equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chipset and be available in 256GB and 512GB variants. The Pixel Fold is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens with a 10.8MP camera, and a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide camera, a GizmoChina report suggested.

Google Pixel 7a leaked specifications Based on various leaks and rumours, Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be a big upgrade from Pixel 6a's 60Hz display. Moreover, just like the Pixel 7 series, the affordable Pixel phone is likely to pack the in-house Tensor G2 chipset. For photography, the Pixel 7a is anticipated to feature an upgraded camera with a 64MP wide lens and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Additionally, it's expected to have a 13MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

How to watch Google I/O 2023 Live Stream This year's Google I/O event will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of Google and streamed on Google's social media platforms. Additionally, users can stay up-to-date by signing up for the latest updates at io.google.com.

Google I/O 2023: Date and Time Google I/O event 2023 is set to begin on May 10 at 10:30 PM IST (10 am PT) at Mountain View, CA.

Report suggests that Google Pixel 8 is not far away As per a report from 9to5Google, Pixel smartwatch is expected to be released in October, which is typically when Google is likely to debut the Google Pixel 8 series. This new smartwatch will follow the original Pixel Watch, which was launched by the company in 2022.