Planning to grab the Google Pixel 7a via preorder? Get this amazing freebie with it

Google could offer an amazing preorder freebie with the Google Pixel 7a if customers preorder it between May 10 and May 22, as per reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2023, 12:53 IST
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a is set to launch at Google I/O 2023. (Roland Quandt/Twitter)
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a is set to launch at Google I/O 2023. (Roland Quandt/Twitter)

With Google I/O 2023 inching ever closer, almost everything about the big launch of the Google Pixel 7a has been leaked. Several reports have claimed details about various features of Google's upcoming affordable smartphone, and it is tipped for an upgrade over the Pixel 6a. It is expected to offer great cameras, paired with Google's in-house chipset, and all these features could come at an affordable but increased price, as per reports.

Now, it has been revealed that Google could offer an amazing freebie if you preorder the Google Pixel 7a to soften the blow of the price increase.

Google Pixel 7a preorder offer

According to leaker billbil-kun on Twitter, Google could offer the Pixel Buds A-Series to customers who preorder the Google Pixel 7a between May 10 and May 22. The leaker further claims that this offer is now out in France and there is a chance that Google could announce it globally.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google's latest budget earbuds, priced at $99. Moreover, leaks have claimed that Google could also reveal a sky blue colour of the Pixel Buds A-Series at the Google I/O 2023.

Google Pixel 7a price increase

According to a report by seasoned leaker Roland Quandt, Google could raise the price of the Pixel 7a in the UK by a whopping £50, selling it at £449. In comparison, the Pixel 6a currently sells for £399. This leak follows a previous 9to5Google report which claims that the US prices of the Pixel 7a could also see a $50 hike, meaning it could launch at $499.

Despite this price increase, the Pixel 7a will still be the most affordable model in the current Pixel 7 lineup, with the Pixel 7 selling at $599/£599.

Despite the launch being confirmed by Google, it should be noted that all the rumoured features and offers are based on unconfirmed reports, and thus should be read with skepticism. The official launch at Google I/O 2023 will reveal actual details about Google Pixel 7a.

09 May, 12:53 IST
