Google tipped to show off new AI model at Google I/O 2023; Know what’s coming

The emergence of ChatGPT has been nothing short of revolutionary and since its launch, the demand for Artificial Intelligence tools has skyrocketed. Google has been heavily investing in AI advancement even before ChatGPT arrived, with its novel neural network architecture, known as Transformers. In February, the tech giant also announced Google Bard, a conversational AI service powered by Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) as a competitor to ChatGPT. Moreover, Google is also expected to make several AI related announcements at the Google I/O 2023, which is scheduled for May 10.

Now, it has been claimed that apart from new products like Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Android 14, Google could also announce a general-use large language model at the event.

Google I/O 2023: New AI model

According to a CNBC report. Google could announce the next generation general-use large language model called PaLM-2, and it could outperform its predecessor. PaLM-2, which stands for Pathways Language Model is a language model with conversational capabilities. It can understand and generate human-like language.

PaLM was unveiled in April last year and its API, along with other AI enterprise tools, was launched just a few months ago.

Internal documents acquired CNBC further reveal that PaLM-2 has been operating under the codename “Unified Language Model” and it has undergone extensive evaluation which involved coding assessments, mathematical evaluations, creative writing exams, and thorough analysis to ensure its efficiency and accuracy. It boasts a remarkable capability of accommodating over 100 different languages, which marks a significant advancement in natural language processing technology.

Other AI announcements

Google's official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated.

According to a report by The New York Times, Google is developing multiple AI breakthroughs that may be revealed at the upcoming Google I/O conference. It may unveil an image AI tool, AI Test Kitchen, a Shopping Try-on feature for YouTube, Maya - a tool to visualize shoes in 3D, and a video summarization tool.