iOS 17 set to change your iPhone Control Center forever

iOS 17 is just a couple of months away from its official announcement! During the keynote address at Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), scheduled for June 5, 2023, Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17. In case you are excited about the next mega software update release, then know that an unidentified source who accurately leaked information about iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island last year has shared some insights.

According to a MacRumors forum member, iOS 17 will prioritize enhancing performance and stability, so significant changes should not be anticipated, except for one – a "major" change to Control Center on the iPhone. iOS 17 may roll out a redesigned Control Center that will be among the more noticeable alterations accompanying the software update. Sadly, the source did not reveal any particular information regarding modifications that Apple is planning for the Control Center.

Expected changes in iPhone's Control Center with iOS 17

It must be noted that the iPhone's Control Center has remained mostly unchanged since its launch of iOS 11 in 2017, the report stated. That means, in over 6 years, this will be the first time iPhone users will see a design overhaul in the Control Center. The menu furnishes iPhone users with a user-friendly way to manage Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, display brightness, volume, and various other system functions. On iPhone X and later versions, Control Center can be accessed by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen.

Control Center, which made its debut with iOS 7, will mark its tenth anniversary this year. As per the report, speculation suggests that Apple may opt to provide more customization options and redesign the menu's appearance after six years of relatively minor modifications, although specific alterations, if any, are yet to be revealed.

iOS 17 announcement (expected)

Just like the previous iPhone software updates, the next big update of iOS 17 is expected to be announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which will likely be held in June 2023. From the upcoming iPhone 15 to iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and some other previous iPhones will get this update.