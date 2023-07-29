iOS 17 update to roll out big features for Safari users on iPhones

With each update in its software, Apple iPhones become even more useful to have around you at all times. From productivity to entertainment, all aspects are set to get a major boost when the iOS 17 update is rolled out sometime in September.

Apple is set to introduce new features for its built-in apps, including Safari. In iOS 17, Safari will receive exciting enhancements such as advanced privacy functionality, improved search capabilities, updated Siri integration, and various other additions, reports MacRumors. Check out these features set to be introduced by iOS 17.

Private Search Engine

In iOS 16 you can choose a default search engine to use with Safari, but in iOS 17, you can choose separate search engines for standard browsing and private browsing.

URLs Identifiers

In iOS 17, URLs can be stripped of any tracking information attached to the end of the link. This prevents websites from using URL identifiers to track your browsing activities. By default, this feature is active in private browsing mode.

IP Address

In iOS 17, you have the flexibility to hide your IP address from both trackers and websites or choose to hide it only from known trackers when using the iCloud Private Relay feature.

Search

Search is more responsive in iOS 17. It brings up search results more quickly. It also brings up a wider range of search suggestions for you to choose from.

Passwords and Passkeys

There is an option to securely share passwords and passkeys in iOS 17 with friends and family members. With the sharing feature, passwords for shared media accounts, utilities, bills, and more can be provided to multiple people.

Privacy

Privacy-focused settings that include Block All Cookies, Privacy Preserving Ad Measurement, and Check for Apple Pay have been relocated from the "Privacy & Security" section of the Safari settings to the "Advanced" section.

Profiles

Apple introduces a new addition to Tab Groups called "Profiles”, in iOS 17 This feature allows users to organize their browsing for different purposes by creating separate profiles. Each profile maintains distinct cookies, browsing history and more.

Browsing Window

Private browsing windows now feature an additional layer of security, requiring secondary authentication for access. If you give your unlocked phone to someone and they try to open your Safari private browsing tab, they won't be able to access it.

Don't Read, Just Listen

if you come across a long-form article or other content that you want to listen to while you do something else, then Siri can read it out for you in iOS 17.