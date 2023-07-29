Home Tech News iOS 17 update to roll out big features for Safari users on iPhones

iOS 17 update to roll out big features for Safari users on iPhones

The iOS 17 update includes a number of new features including privacy functionality, updated Siri integration, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 13:08 IST
Friendship’s Day: Apple Watch 7 to Galaxy Watch 4, check list of top 5 smartwatches
Apple Watch 7: This watch features a big screen of 41mm. It keeps you connected with your friends while keeping track of their health and fitness. It has a crack-resistant front with IP6X dust resistance and a swim-proof design. 
1/5 Apple Watch 7: This watch features a big screen of 41mm. It keeps you connected with your friends while keeping track of their health and fitness. It has a crack-resistant front with IP6X dust resistance and a swim-proof design.  (Amazon)
Playfit Dial: This smartwatch would be perfect for your fitness freak friend. The watch features a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and others. It is dust and water-resistant and boasts an IPS display. It has an amazing battery life of 5 days on a single charge. 
2/5 Playfit Dial: This smartwatch would be perfect for your fitness freak friend. The watch features a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and others. It is dust and water-resistant and boasts an IPS display. It has an amazing battery life of 5 days on a single charge.  (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: It offers health monitoring features such as advanced sleep tracking and women's health. Its fitness features track more than 90 workouts. This watch is perfect for Android users. 
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: It offers health monitoring features such as advanced sleep tracking and women's health. Its fitness features track more than 90 workouts. This watch is perfect for Android users.  (Amazon)
Garmin Venu 2: Its features include health snapshot, body battery energy levels, sleep score, fitness age, stress tracking and more. It has various fitness modes to keep you up and running. It also lets users download over 650 songs on the watch. 
4/5 Garmin Venu 2: Its features include health snapshot, body battery energy levels, sleep score, fitness age, stress tracking and more. It has various fitness modes to keep you up and running. It also lets users download over 650 songs on the watch.  (Amazon)
Fossil Gen 5: The smartwatch is designed with Wear OS compatibility. It functions well with both Android and iOS devices. It offers numerous customizable watch faces and apps, catering to your friend's culinary and tech preferences. 
5/5 Fossil Gen 5: The smartwatch is designed with Wear OS compatibility. It functions well with both Android and iOS devices. It offers numerous customizable watch faces and apps, catering to your friend's culinary and tech preferences.  (Fossil)
iOS 17
View all Images
iOS 17 introduces updates for a number of its built-in apps. (Unsplash)

With each update in its software, Apple iPhones become even more useful to have around you at all times. From productivity to entertainment, all aspects are set to get a major boost when the iOS 17 update is rolled out sometime in September.

Apple is set to introduce new features for its built-in apps, including Safari. In iOS 17, Safari will receive exciting enhancements such as advanced privacy functionality, improved search capabilities, updated Siri integration, and various other additions, reports MacRumors. Check out these features set to be introduced by iOS 17.

Private Search Engine

In iOS 16 you can choose a default search engine to use with Safari, but in iOS 17, you can choose separate search engines for standard browsing and private browsing.

URLs Identifiers

In iOS 17, URLs can be stripped of any tracking information attached to the end of the link. This prevents websites from using URL identifiers to track your browsing activities. By default, this feature is active in private browsing mode.

IP Address

In iOS 17, you have the flexibility to hide your IP address from both trackers and websites or choose to hide it only from known trackers when using the iCloud Private Relay feature.

Search

Search is more responsive in iOS 17. It brings up search results more quickly. It also brings up a wider range of search suggestions for you to choose from.

Passwords and Passkeys

There is an option to securely share passwords and passkeys in iOS 17 with friends and family members. With the sharing feature, passwords for shared media accounts, utilities, bills, and more can be provided to multiple people.

Privacy

Privacy-focused settings that include Block All Cookies, Privacy Preserving Ad Measurement, and Check for Apple Pay have been relocated from the "Privacy & Security" section of the Safari settings to the "Advanced" section.

Profiles

Apple introduces a new addition to Tab Groups called "Profiles”, in iOS 17 This feature allows users to organize their browsing for different purposes by creating separate profiles. Each profile maintains distinct cookies, browsing history and more.

Browsing Window

Private browsing windows now feature an additional layer of security, requiring secondary authentication for access. If you give your unlocked phone to someone and they try to open your Safari private browsing tab, they won't be able to access it.

Don't Read, Just Listen

if you come across a long-form article or other content that you want to listen to while you do something else, then Siri can read it out for you in iOS 17.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 13:08 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets