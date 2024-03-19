 Apple Ipad 10.9 2022 Wifi + Cellular 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Home Tablets in India Apple Tablet Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB is a iPadOS v16 tablet, available price is Rs 69,199 in India with Hexa Core (3 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AppleIPad10.92022WiFi+Cellular64GB_ScreenSize_10.9inches(27.69cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38328/heroimage/153187-v1-apple-ipad-10.9-2022-wifi-cellular-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPad10.92022WiFi+Cellular64GB_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38328/heroimage/153187-v1-apple-ipad-10.9-2022-wifi-cellular-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPad10.92022WiFi+Cellular64GB_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38328/heroimage/153187-v1-apple-ipad-10.9-2022-wifi-cellular-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPad10.92022WiFi+Cellular64GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38328/heroimage/153187-v1-apple-ipad-10.9-2022-wifi-cellular-64gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_AppleIPad10.92022WiFi+Cellular64GB_4
Key Specs
₹69,199
10.9 inches (27.69 cm)
Hexa Core (3 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)
iPadOS v16
481 grams
12 MP
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB in India is Rs. 69,199.  This is the Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More

Apple IPad 10.9 2022 WiFi + Cellular 64GB

(64 GB Storage) - Blue, Pink, Silver, Yellow
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
4% off

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
₹69,900 ₹66,900
Buy Now
11% off

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink
₹74,900 ₹66,900
Buy Now
5% off

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 27.69 cm

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink
₹74,900 ₹71,499
Buy Now

More from Apple

3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi 2TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 2 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹216,191 ₹222,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi 2tb
3% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 512GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹108,900 ₹111,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 512gb
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 1TB
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
  • Silver
₹166,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 1tb
Apple iPad Pro 12 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹137,900
Buy Now
Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Pro 12 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
Apple Tablets

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹58,999
Check Details
Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Apple iPad Mini 7
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹64,990
Check Details
Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Mini 7
Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi Cellular 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹61,400
Check Details
Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Apple Ipad Pro 10 5 2017 Wifi Cellular 64gb
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 LTE
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Mystic Black
₹53,998
Check Details
Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lte

Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.9" (27.69 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Height

    248.6 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Weight

    481 grams

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Width

    179.5 mm

  • Colours

    Blue, Pink, Silver, Yellow

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.9 inches (27.69 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.29 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Resolution

    1640 x 2360 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v16

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Brand

    Apple

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    iPad 10.9 2022 WiFi + Cellular 64GB

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple A14 Bionic

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (3 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)

  • Camera

    12 MP

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Games

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Email

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb