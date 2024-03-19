Apple Ipad 10.9 2022 Wifi + Cellular 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet

Apple IPad 10.9 2022 WiFi + Cellular 64GB
(64 GB Storage) - Blue, Pink, Silver, Yellow
The starting price for the Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB in India is Rs. 69,199. This is the Apple iPad 10 9 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.