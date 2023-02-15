    Trending News

    iPhone 14 user? Google Photos is crashing after iOS 16.3.1 update? Don't do THIS

    iPhone 14 user? Google Photos is crashing after iOS 16.3.1 update? Don’t do THIS

    If you’re an iPhone 14 user or use any iPhone device that supports the latest iOS 16.3.1 update, you need to beware. Some users are reporting that their Google Photos app is crashing. Know how to avoid it.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 12:21 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    Google Photos
    View all Images
    Whether you’re using iPhone 14 or an older device, be aware that the iOS 16.3.1 is causing the Google Photos app to crash for some users. (AFP)

    On Monday, Apple released the iOS 16.3.1 update for iPhone devices. The update is a minor one and majorly focuses on bug fixes and security updates but also addresses some big issues with iCloud, Siri, Find My and crash detection. However, while it takes care of some existing issues in the OS, some users are reporting that, after the update a new and unexpected issue has popped up. The Google Photos app is apparently crashing for some iPhone users who have updated to the latest version. So whether you're using the latest iPhone 14 or the iPhone 8, you should be aware that updating your smartphone may cause some issues with the Google Photos app.

    The iOS 16.3.1 update came out right before Valentine's day and according to Apple's security notes, the main reason for releasing the update was to fix a bug that may have been actively exploited. While no details around the particular bug was given, Apple added that iPhone 8 and above models were vulnerable to this bug. The update also fixed an issue with iCloud after users complained that they were not able to backup their data. But while it solved some major issues, another unexpected one has risen.

    Google Photos crashing for some iPhone users

    According to reports, Google Photos apps has begun crashing as soon as it is being opened and users are unable to access it at all. Interestingly, this bug does not affect the app when being downloaded or when during the login process. However, after that, it refuses to open and crashes instantly. It should be noted that the issue is not affecting every user but many are suffering from it.

    The issue also does not seem to be pertaining to the photo library as other apps which have access to the library are working as expected.

    According to a report by The Verge, Google said that it was aware of the issue and was “in the process of rolling out a fix in version 6.23.1 of the Google Photos app”. The update should soon be in the App Store. So, all of those who have already updated to the latest iOS version should be on the lookout for the Google Photos update.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 12:21 IST
