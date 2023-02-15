iPhone 14 user? Google Photos is crashing after iOS 16.3.1 update? Don’t do THIS

On Monday, Apple released the iOS 16.3.1 update for iPhone devices. The update is a minor one and majorly focuses on bug fixes and security updates but also addresses some big issues with iCloud, Siri, Find My and crash detection. However, while it takes care of some existing issues in the OS, some users are reporting that, after the update a new and unexpected issue has popped up. The Google Photos app is apparently crashing for some iPhone users who have updated to the latest version. So whether you're using the latest iPhone 14 or the iPhone 8, you should be aware that updating your smartphone may cause some issues with the Google Photos app.

The iOS 16.3.1 update came out right before Valentine's day and according to Apple's security notes, the main reason for releasing the update was to fix a bug that may have been actively exploited. While no details around the particular bug was given, Apple added that iPhone 8 and above models were vulnerable to this bug. The update also fixed an issue with iCloud after users complained that they were not able to backup their data. But while it solved some major issues, another unexpected one has risen.

Google Photos crashing for some iPhone users

According to reports, Google Photos apps has begun crashing as soon as it is being opened and users are unable to access it at all. Interestingly, this bug does not affect the app when being downloaded or when during the login process. However, after that, it refuses to open and crashes instantly. It should be noted that the issue is not affecting every user but many are suffering from it.

The issue also does not seem to be pertaining to the photo library as other apps which have access to the library are working as expected.

According to a report by The Verge, Google said that it was aware of the issue and was “in the process of rolling out a fix in version 6.23.1 of the Google Photos app”. The update should soon be in the App Store. So, all of those who have already updated to the latest iOS version should be on the lookout for the Google Photos update.