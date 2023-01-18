    Trending News

    Latest iOS 16 update brings new Siri trick to your iPhone that will AWE you!

    If you are an iOS 16.2 user, your iPhone has just been upgraded with a cool Siri trick. It will now make dealing with unexpected glitches a lot easier. Find out what it is and how to use it.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 13:27 IST
    Siri learns a new trick with the latest iOS 16.2 update. Know how to use it and make your iPhone experience even better.
    Siri learns a new trick with the latest iOS 16.2 update. Know how to use it and make your iPhone experience even better.

    iPhone users already know that Siri, the inbuilt voice assistant, is capable of doing a number of cool things. You can ask it to tell you a joke, read a haiku or even flip a coin. And all this without even going into the productivity tasks it can do, including sending a WhatsApp message, calling an Uber or even searching for tweets. But with the recent iOS 16.2 update, Siri has become smarter and learnt a brand new trick that not many people know about. Now, you can ask it to restart your device and it will do so without you needing to move your finger.

    The iOS 16.2 update arrived on all supporting iPhone devices mid December, and along with it came a whole bunch of new features. Some of the major features include 5G support for Indian users, customisation options for Always On display for iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Music Sing, a new Freeform app, new widgets and more. But it also contained a sneaky upgrade to Siri.

    Siri can now restart an iPhone

    Earlier, the way to restart your iPhone was either by using a combination of volume up, volume down buttons and holding on to the power button till the screen went black or to manually access it through the settings app. But both of these methods required multiple steps and were complicated. So, if you had to force restart your device to get rid of either an unresponsive app or a weird glitch, it was always a hassle.

    However, now, with the iOS 16.2 update, Siri can do it for you with just a simple voice command. All you need to do is activate Siri using your voice command (Hey Siri, on default) and just say “restart my iPhone”.

    At this point, Siri will confirm that the command was not given as a prank or by mistake and will ask you if you really want to restart the device. But as soon as you confirm, your device will be restarted on its own and you will not ever have to press multiple side buttons just to get rid of a glitch.

    Do note that the latest version of iOS currently is the 16.3, but it is in Beta at the moment and has not been rolled out to the general public. 

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 13:12 IST
