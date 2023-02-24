    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Microsoft, Google Draw Questions of Bias in AI From UK Lawmakers

    Microsoft, Google Draw Questions of Bias in AI From UK Lawmakers

    British lawmakers quizzed representatives from Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, and BT Group Plc about the development of artificial intelligence during an evidence-gathering session in Parliament.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 09:48 IST
    Governments and businesses are grappling with questions around how AI is developed and used after OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
    Governments and businesses are grappling with questions around how AI is developed and used after OpenAI’s ChatGPT. (AP)
    Governments and businesses are grappling with questions around how AI is developed and used after OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
    Governments and businesses are grappling with questions around how AI is developed and used after OpenAI’s ChatGPT. (AP)

    British lawmakers quizzed representatives from Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.'s Google, and BT Group Plc about the development of artificial intelligence during an evidence-gathering session in Parliament.

    Over the span of the 90-minute hearing Wednesday, the word “bias” was used 26 times, compared with 25 uses of “opportunity,” 15 of “regulation” and 11 of “worried.”

    Bias was also one of the few talking points — which included themes such as China's use of AI for surveillance, and British competitiveness in global talent markets — during which a question failed to be confidently answered by an interviewee.

    Labour Party MP Dawn Butler asked Microsoft's legal affairs manager Hugh Milward whether his company's AI engineers made sure testers of products such as the Bing AI search tool came from diverse backgrounds.

    “It's a good question,” Milward said. “I actually don't know the answer to that.”

    Governments and businesses are grappling with questions around how AI is developed and used after OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is being deployed in Microsoft's Bing alongside rollouts of similar technology at Google and other rivals, promised to revolutionize search. The technology has the potential to drive big changes in education, customer service programming and a host of other industries.

    Separately, when asked about how AI should be regulated, Milward said laws should focus on restricting how the technology is used by companies, not whether it's allowed to be developed in the first place.

    Butler asked Jen Gennai, a director in Google's responsible innovations team, whether it was possible to actually build an AI system free of biases.

    “I think it is very hard to say there will ever be fully fair products,” Gennai said. “They should always be fairer than they would've been without these sorts of tests and balances. And it should involve constant monitoring.”

    Representatives for the companies were voluntarily giving evidence as part of an ongoing inquiry by lawmakers into the development of AI. The result of such sessions are used to produce recommendations to government for improving laws, but aren't legally binding.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 09:48 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new