Microsoft kills support to Surface Duo

Microsoft has decided to discontinue support for its Surface Duo, leaving users with many questions. Here's what you need to know about this move.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 15:47 IST
Microsoft ends support for Surface Duo: What does it mean for users? (Microsoft )

In some not-so-great news for Surface Duo users, Microsoft has decided to stop providing official support for the device three years after it was first released on September 10, 2020. If you have been keeping an eye on the Surface Duo support page, you probably saw this coming. Microsoft clearly stated that the device would only get Android updates and security fixes for three years after its launch. So, starting now, there won't be any more big software updates, and Android 12L will be the final version.

Surprisingly, the Surface Duo only got two major updates, which is less than what most Android devices get. Even more surprising, Microsoft did not release any smaller updates like bug fixes or new features during these three years, according to a Techradar report. Also read: Apple Event 2023: Everything NOT expected to launch during iPhone 15 event

Lack of Updates Raises Concerns

But don't worry too much, because there's some good news. Third-party support is available, allowing you to install a custom version of Android 13 or 14 on your Surface Duo, which can make your phone even better. As for the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft will continue to support it until October 21, 2024, but it has only received one major update since its release.

Printer Support Gets an Upgrade

This decision by Microsoft has upset many consumers. The Surface Duo is not the only thing losing support; Microsoft also plans to end third-party printer support over the next few years. However, printer support will switch to first-party, making it easier for users to access the best printers.

In contrast, the Surface Duo situation is disappointing. Only getting three years of support is not good, especially with the lack of smaller updates. Microsoft seems to be going against the standard for Android devices, as the original Surface Duo got only two major updates, and the Surface Duo 2 has received just one with one year left for official support to end.

Microsoft has also decided to phase out Windows 11 troubleshooters, which have been helpful tools for diagnosing and fixing common Windows problems since Windows 7. This move too is concerning, especially given the existing issues with Windows 11.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 15:19 IST
