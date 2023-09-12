Apple Event 2023: Everything NOT expected to launch during iPhone 15 event

Apple Wonderlust event: After months of anticipation, the Apple event is almost here and the tech titan will unveil its next generation of iPhones today. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to showcase four iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, alongside other products such as Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and even AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with a new USB Type-C port. While rumours claimed that Apple would be launching a handful of other products too, it isn't likely to be the case.

So, ahead of the Wonderlust event which takes place today, September 12 at 10:00 AM PT/10:30 PM IST at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, check out everything that is not expected to launch today.

1. iPhone 15 Ultra

We've been hearing rumours about a possible iPhone 15 Ultra coming out for months, but recent reports have shot them down. Apple was expected to bring out a new top-end iPhone 15 model that would have even more premium features than the Pro variants, and it would go in tandem with the top-end Apple Watch Ultra. Features such as haptic volume buttons, 8K video recording, and 2TB storage were rumoured to arrive but it isn't likely to be the case anymore. Instead, we're expecting Apple to launch just four devices today - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

2. Apple Watch X

Apple is expected to unveil two smartwatches today - Apple Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also said to be working on a special ‘Watch X' to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch, which could be the biggest overhaul to the Apple Watch yet. It could get features such as a MicroLED display, blood pressure monitor, and magnetic band attachment system. However, this Apple event has likely come too soon for the new Watch X, and we're not expecting to see it tonight.

3. M3-powered Macs

It has been rumoured for some time now that Apple is looking to bring out its next chipset, the M3, which might include four variants - M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously stated that Apple was internally testing an M3-powered iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and other Mac devices, but they are not expected to launch during tonight's event. Reports claim that Apple could introduce its M3-powered devices in October via a simple press release, instead of a full-fledged launch event.

4. New iPads

Alongside Macs, M3-powered iPad Pros are also said to be in the works, although a release before 2024 isn't likely. On the other hand, we recently heard rumours about a new iPad Air 6 possibly launching soon, but Apple isn't expected to showcase it tonight at its Wonderlust event. So when could it be released? According to reports, it could launch as soon as next month via a press release, similar to how it announced the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBooks on January 17.

5. New AirPods

While Apple is expected to introduce the new AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with a new USB Type-C port, it is not expected to bring about any major changes compared to the current model. Except for the new charging port, everything else is expected to remain the same. Moreover, we're not expecting any announcements related to AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Max 2, and AirPods 2 with USB Type-C at tonight's Apple event.