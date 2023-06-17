Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 17 June 2023: Earth at night from ISS

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 17 June 2023: Earth at night from ISS

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day brings a timelapse video of Earth at night captured from the International Space Station.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 13:43 IST
NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Moons crossing Jupiter, aurora and more
Moon
1/5 Largest Satellites of Earth: Earth's largest human-made satellite -- the International Space Station (ISS) has been captured crossing nearly in front of the Moon. (Tianyao Yang)
Jupiter
2/5 Moons crossing Great Red Spot on Jupiter: It shows Jupiter's two largest moons, Europa and Io, crossing the gas giant's Great Red Spot, the largest storm in our solar system, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/ESA/JPL/Cassini Imaging Team/SSI)
NASA Shark Nebula
3/5 Shark Nebula: It is a snapshot of LDN1235, also known as the Shark Nebula. It is situated approximately 650 light-years away in the constellation of Cepheus in the Northern sky. This celestial formation primarily consists of interstellar dust, creating a veil that conceals a significant portion of the emitted light. (Stephen Kennedy)
NASA M15 Gobular star cluster
4/5 Globular Star Cluster: Captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope, a globular star cluster, known as Messier 15, is one of the densest ever discovered, with hot blue stars and cooler orange stars becoming more concentrated toward its bright core. (NASA/ESA/Hubble)
aurora
5/5 Aurora - from sunset to sunrise: It features a timelapse from sunset to sunrise with an aurora. A breathtaking view from the coast of Sweden's coastline gazes over the Baltic Sea, capturing the essence of time within a single photograph.  (Bernd Pröschold (TWAN))
Earth
View all Images
A mesmerizing view of Earth from the International Space Station will leave you in awe! (NASA, Gateway to Astronaut Photography, ISS Expedition 53)

An impressive number of over 14,000 satellites have been successfully launched into near-Earth orbit, United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs data revealed. Low Earth Orbit refers to a space region situated less than 1000 kilometers above the Earth's surface. It is a preferred orbit for satellites due to its close proximity to Earth and the array of benefits it offers for various applications. Among the well-known things in this orbit is the International Space Station (ISS), a habitable space station renowned for its role as a laboratory for scientific research and fostering international cooperation.

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day for June 17 is a timelapse video of a serene sequence of Earth at night captured by the International Space Station in 2017. The video by NASA along with Gateway to Astronaut Photography and ISS Expedition 53, shows a mesmerizing display of vibrant green and red aurora borealis all over the night sky of the Earth.

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day Explanation

The timelapse video further takes on a visual journey as the view unfolds, tracking the night from the northwest to the southeast across North America. You will witness the breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico and the Florida coast.

NASA further explains that in the second sequence, the view from the ISS follows European city lights while crossing the Mediterranean Sea, and passes over a bright Nile river in northern Africa. “Seen from the orbital outpost, erratic flashes of lightning appear in thunderstorms below and stars rise above the planet's curved horizon through a faint atmospheric airglow,” NASA further added. You can watch this video here.

Did you know?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a habitable artificial satellite, which was first launched into orbit in 1998 from Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazhakstan. However, it was constructed in space through a detailed process of launching its components individually and gradually assembling them in orbit.

NASA says that a crew of seven people live and work while traveling at a speed of 5 miles/second, while orbiting Earth about every 90 minutes. This means, in 24 hours, the ISS makes 16 orbits of Earth, traveling through 16 sunrises and sunsets!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 13:43 IST

More From This Section

590-foot asteroid approaching at fiery 59465 kmph, NASA warns
17 June 2023
NASA's Curiosity Rover sends breathtaking postcard from Mars
17 June 2023
Blue Origin to SpaceX, NASA partners 7 space companies for commercial and govt needs
16 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Moons crossing Jupiter, aurora and more
16 June 2023
ET out there? Alien-friendly conditions detected on Saturn's Moon Enceladus
16 June 2023
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 16 June 2023: Aurora - From sunset to sunrise
16 June 2023
NASA reveals 5 asteroids zooming towards Earth! Check speed, size and more
16 June 2023
Origin of Geminids meteor shower revealed! NASA Parker Solar Probe unearths BIG mystery
16 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets