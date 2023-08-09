Home Tech News NASA may delay crewed lunar landing beyond Artemis 3 mission

NASA may delay crewed lunar landing beyond Artemis 3 mission

NASA is considering the possibility of pushing back the crewed lunar landing beyond the Artemis 3 mission.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Aug 09 2023, 16:26 IST
NASA's Artemis 3 mission, intended to bring humans back to the Moon in 2025, may not include a crewed landing
NASA's Artemis 3 mission, intended to bring humans back to the Moon in 2025, may not include a crewed landing (REUTERS)
NASA's Artemis 3 mission, intended to bring humans back to the Moon in 2025, may not include a crewed landing
NASA's Artemis 3 mission, intended to bring humans back to the Moon in 2025, may not include a crewed landing (REUTERS)

NASA's Artemis 3 mission, set to return humans to the Moon in 2025, might not involve a crewed landing after all, an official said Tuesday.

Jim Free, the space agency's associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, told reporters in a briefing that certain key elements would have to be in place -- notably the landing system that is being developed by SpaceX.

Should that not be ready on time, "We may end up flying a different mission," he said.

Under the Artemis program, NASA is planning a series of missions of escalating complexity to return to the Moon and build a sustained presence in order to develop and test technologies for an eventual journey to Mars.

The first, Artemis 1, flew an uncrewed spacecraft around the Moon in 2022. Artemis 2, planned for November 2024, will do the same with crew on board.

But it is during the Artemis 3 mission planned for December 2025 that NASA has planned its grand return to the Moon with humans for the first time since 1972, this time on the lunar south pole, where the ice can be harvested and turned into rocket fuel.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has won the contract for a landing system based on a version of its prototype Starship rocket, which remains far from ready. An orbital test flight of Starship ended in a dramatic explosion in April.

Free said NASA officials had visited SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas a few weeks ago to "learn where they are with the hardware, trying to understand their schedule some more."

Though he found the visit insightful, he said he remained concerned "because they haven't launched," and will need to do so multiple times before the rocket will be ready.

What's more, delays to Starship have knock-on effects because the spacesuit contractor needs to know how the suits will interface with the spacecraft, and simulators need to be built for astronauts to learn its systems.

He added that NASA will update the public in the near future once it has had time to "digest" the information gathered during the Starbase visit.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 16:26 IST

More From This Section

3000-foot wide asteroid, 4 other space rocks hurtling towards Earth
09 August 2023
The temperature the human body cannot survive-what NASA, others said
09 August 2023
Shocking findings! Mars spinning faster than ever, says NASA
09 August 2023
58-foot asteroid, as big as Chelyabinsk space rock, hurtling towards Earth for close approach
09 August 2023
NASA tracks Asteroid 2023 PC as it gets closer to Earth; check speed, size and more
09 August 2023
The most intense solar flare captured by NASA SDO
08 August 2023
Aircraft-sized Apollo group asteroid to buzz Earth! NASA reveals speed, distance and size
08 August 2023
What is Perseid meteor shower? NASA explains
08 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets