NISAR mission launch date: NASA and ISRO to launch satellite

After ISRO's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, and various future missions lined up, NASA has revealed a collaboration project with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which has been named as NISAR mission or NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission. The mission aims to get a detailed view of Earth and study Earth's forest and wetland ecosystems and their impact on climate change. NISAR mission launch date is expected to be finalised for sometime in the next year.

About NISAR mission

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) report, the NISAR mission will play a crucial role in studying Earth's global carbon cycle and climate change. NISAR would be the first radar that will map the Earth with the help of two radar frequencies, L-band and S-band. These frequencies will study and measure natural disasters such as earthquakes and the changes in Earth's surface including its smallest movements. NASA said, “NISAR's global and rapid coverage will provide unprecedented opportunities for disaster response, providing data to assist in mitigating and assessing damage, with observations before and after disasters in short time frames.

According to reports, the NISAR mission led by NASA and ISRO is expected to be launched early in 2024. The mission aims to study Earth's forest and wetland ecosystems which are responsible for generating high amounts of greenhouse gases. These gases pollute our climate and these things should be dealt with utmost urgency the population is growing at a high rate.

NISAR insights will enable officials to mitigate or prepare an action plan to reduce the consequences of natural hazard occurrences. With NISAR's easily accessible data, policymakers around the world will be able to rectify and take corrective action to tackle the impact of climate change.

NASA and ISRO NISAR mission contribution

In 2014, NASA and ISRO signed a partnership for the NISAR mission. As per reports, NASA will be providing the L-band synthetic aperture radar, a high-rate communication subsystem for science data, GPS receivers, a solid-state recorder and payload data subsystem for the mission. On the other hand, ISRO will be providing the spacecraft bus, the S-band radar, the launch vehicle and all the required launch services.