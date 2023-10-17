PM reviews Gaganyaan mission, announces Indian Space Station project

After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and Aditya-L1 mission, ISRO is already gearing up for future missions which include Gaganyaan. It's a manned mission that will take humans 400 kilometres above Earth, and bring them back safely by landing in the Indian Ocean. ISRO will conduct the Gaganyaan mission on October 21. To understand the mission and evaluate its progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a high-level meeting during which he shared his plans for a future Indian Space Station.

Gaganyaan mission progress and future space mission plans

According to a release shared by the Press Information Bureau, The Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. It was also shared that a total of 20 major tests will be conducted including 3 uncrewed missions for the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3).

Furthermore, the Prime Minister addressed the meeting by stating that India now needs to move forward and focus on new goals which include the development of “Bharatiya Antariksha Station" (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

It is also reported that to make new objectives happen, the Department of Space will have to outline a plan with multiple lunar missions along with the development of Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), a new launch pad, creating human-centric Laboratories and advanced technologies that can support the new objectives of the future space mission. PM Modi also urged scientists to give emphasis on the Venus Orbiter Mission and Mars Lander.

The Gaganyaan mission is one major mission that will highlight India's capabilities in carrying out manned missions. Chandrayaan-3 mission has already made a huge impact among space agencies in the world.

