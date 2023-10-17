Icon
Home Tech News PM reviews Gaganyaan mission, announces Indian Space Station project

PM reviews Gaganyaan mission, announces Indian Space Station project

PM Narendra Modi has evaluated the progress made by ISRO regarding the Gaganyaan mission. The PM also announced more space exploration missions along with the development of the Indian Space Station.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 17:32 IST
Icon
PM Modi reveals plans for future space exploration missions by India. Gaganyaan mission starts testing. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi reveals plans for future space exploration missions by India. Gaganyaan mission starts testing. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
PM Modi reveals plans for future space exploration missions by India. Gaganyaan mission starts testing. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi reveals plans for future space exploration missions by India. Gaganyaan mission starts testing. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and Aditya-L1 mission, ISRO is already gearing up for future missions which include Gaganyaan. It's a manned mission that will take humans 400 kilometres above Earth, and bring them back safely by landing in the Indian Ocean. ISRO will conduct the Gaganyaan mission on October 21. To understand the mission and evaluate its progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a high-level meeting during which he shared his plans for a future Indian Space Station.

Gaganyaan mission progress and future space mission plans

According to a release shared by the Press Information Bureau, The Department of Space presented a comprehensive overview of the Gaganyaan Mission, including various technologies developed so far such as human-rated launch vehicles and system qualification. It was also shared that a total of 20 major tests will be conducted including 3 uncrewed missions for the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3).

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister addressed the meeting by stating that India now needs to move forward and focus on new goals which include the development of “Bharatiya Antariksha Station" (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.

It is also reported that to make new objectives happen, the Department of Space will have to outline a plan with multiple lunar missions along with the development of Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), a new launch pad, creating human-centric Laboratories and advanced technologies that can support the new objectives of the future space mission. PM Modi also urged scientists to give emphasis on the Venus Orbiter Mission and Mars Lander.

The Gaganyaan mission is one major mission that will highlight India's capabilities in carrying out manned missions. Chandrayaan-3 mission has already made a huge impact among space agencies in the world.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 17:32 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon