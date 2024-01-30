Shortwave email AI features expanded! Get Instant Summaries, AI Autocomplete and more now

Artificial intelligence (AI) apps have taken over huge swathes of online work. ChatGPT, Google Bard and Midjourney are just some of the top AI tool examples. The technology is not only being used to create new apps but it is also being integrated into legacy platforms like Adobe, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft - all in an attempt to make things easier for users to boost productivity and reduce manually intensive tasks. One such app aimed at increasing productivity and efficiency is called Shortwave, and it was launched last year by former Google employees with the aim of supercharging email productivity. Now, the AI assistant for emails is getting a bunch of new AI features. Check the full details below.

Shortwave: New features

1. Instant summaries - One of the features arriving on Shortwave is instant summarization. Until now, Shortwave allowed users to generate summaries with the press of a button. But with the new feature, it will automatically generate one-line summaries of an email or a thread. To get a longer version, you simply need to tap on the previously generated one. Users can even ask questions related to the email.

While the longer version is being generated with the help of GPT-4 Turbo, the short version uses open-source models as well as Shortwave's own GPU. This might help them to keep costs down.

2. Expansion of AI assistant - Moreover, Shortwave is also extending its AI assistant to its Android and iOS apps. Launched in September last year, the AI Assitant can find, read, analyze, and report on emails in seconds. It comes in handy when finding information that's not easily discoverable through traditional keyword searches. You can also use the AI Assistant to help research general knowledge questions without leaving your email.

3. AI Autocomplete - With the update, an AI Autocomplete feature has also been rolled out. Users will now see suggestions presented to them automatically as they draft emails. You can just press ‘tab' to complete. Shortwave says these AI suggestions are intelligent and based on previous emails users have written, thus, making it sound just like the user. It is powered by Shortwave's Ghostwriter AI personalization technology.

