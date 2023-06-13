Home Tech News SpaceX Transporter-8 rideshare mission a big success

SpaceX Transporter-8 rideshare mission a big success

Transporter-8 mission was historic moment for SpaceX

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 13 2023, 21:56 IST
The phenomenal launch of Transporter-89
The phenomenal launch of Transporter-89 (SpaceX)
The phenomenal launch of Transporter-89
The phenomenal launch of Transporter-89 (SpaceX)

In yet another example of a superbly orchestrated space launch on Monday by the Elon Musk-led SpaceX, the Falcon-9 booster launched the Transporter-8 mission. That number indicates that it was the 8th dedicated smallsat rideshare programme mission. The take-off was from the Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 2:35 p.m. PT.

Notably this was also the 9th launch and landing of this Falcon 9 stage booster. These earlier missions consisted of the NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and four Starlink missions. SpaceX also reached another milestone as this was its 200th rocket launch.

 

Since this was a rideshare mission, on board this flight were 72 spacecraft, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time. Within an hour of take-off, these satellites were inserted into a sun-synchronous orbit high above Earth at over 500-km height.

 

According to reports, in what is being considered a big success, the mission was carried out by a mix of established and emerging satellite developers, SpaceNews reported.

The rideshare had a number of organisations' products. While Spire deployed three cubesats for collecting weather and tracking data, Iceye had four radar imaging satellites and Satellogic four optical and hyperspectral imaging satellites.

The spacecraft will test manufacturing of high value products. in the space environment. Those products will be brought back to Earth in a return capsule.

Not just for civilian use, SpaceX may also get into military-use missions. Recently, it was reported that Pentagon is buying Starlink satellite communications terminals and services from SpaceX for use by the Ukraine military. It would provide satellite communications “terminals and services” to Ukraine.

“We continue to work with a range of global partners to ensure Ukraine has the resilient satellite and communication capabilities they need,” Bloomberg reported the Pentagon brass as saying.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 21:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets