Surprise! iPhone 15 Pro Max specs leaked online - camera upgrade, sleek design, fast charging, more

Get ready for some exciting news about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max! Just like the last few years, Apple is planning to introduce four new iPhone models this year: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. And now, a fresh leak has spilled the beans on all the details about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max! The leak, coming from tipster @LeakerApple, not only spills the beans on the processor and camera of the phone but also reveals information about the thickness of the edges, frame, and much more.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has caused quite a bit of confusion since rumors about the iPhone 15 series started. Some sources say it will be renamed as iPhone 15 Ultra. Others said it there will be a 5th iPhone with the name of iPhone 15 Ultra alongside the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the confusion continues, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, expected to be the most popular phone of the iPhone 15 series, specifications have been leaked ahead of launch.

Even before the official confirmation, we have got our hands on the detailed specifications of this model. Let's dive in.

Leaked Camera Features

We've got the inside scoop before the official launch, which is set for September 12. According to the Apple tipster known as "AppleLeaker" on X, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might surprise us with a major camera upgrade, especially when it comes to zooming. It's rumored to include a powerful 6X or 10X periscope camera. The main 48MP camera might also have eight different lenses.

Leaked Design

When it comes to design, the phone's body might be made from strong titanium material, giving it a more premium and sturdy feel. Changes in design are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro. There might also be a fresh look for the volume buttons and a new "action button" added to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This button could quickly take you to different apps, just like the one on the Apple Watch Ultra from last year.

What's Inside

Underneath, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be powered by the latest A17 Bionic SoC, made using a 3nm process. It might also have 8GB of RAM and start with a roomy 256GB storage option. Interestingly, all the upcoming iPhone 15 models could switch to a USB-C charging port instead of the usual Lightning port. The battery might support faster 35W charging, but the charger might not be included in the box.

Leaked Display and Price

The screen might stay the same size at 6.7 inches, but the edges might get slimmer this year. The unique notch at the top of the screen could also see some improvements. Additionally, a new 7nm U2 chip might make the phone work better with other Apple devices, like the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. With all these exciting upgrades, the price for the iPhone 15 Pro Max might go up. Leaks suggest it could be around $200 more than the previous model. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date is almost here!