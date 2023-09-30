 Apple Ipad Air 2019 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Air 2019

Apple iPad Air 2019 is a iOS v12.0 tablet, available price is Rs 36,999 in India with Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Air 2019 from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Air 2019 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Key Specs
₹36,999
10.5 inches (26.67 cm)
Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)
iOS v12.0
3 GB
456 grams
Apple iPad Air 2019 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 2019 in India is Rs. 36,999.  This is the Apple iPad Air 2019 base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver and Space Gray. ...Read More

Apple IPad Air 2019

(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Gray
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Apple Ipad Air 2019 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Resolution

    7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Height

    250.6 mm

  • Width

    174.1 mm

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Space Gray

  • Weight

    456 grams

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    10.5 inches (26.67 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1668 x 2224 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.25 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Launch Date

    April 4, 2019 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    iOS v12.0

  • Model

    iPad Air 2019

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Chipset

    Apple A12 Bionic

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest)

  • Coprocessor

    M12

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Applications

    Face Time, Safari, Siri, iTunes Store, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends, iMovie

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
    Apple Ipad Air 2019