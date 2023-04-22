TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs GT Live Streaming: The first match of the day and the 30th game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League is between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Lucknow has shown good form so far in the season, winning 4 out of their 6 games. They hold the second spot while being tied on points with Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat is not far behind either with 3 wins in 5 games and a chance to move to second place and displace LSG tonight. With so much on stake, tonight's game is unmissable. Find out where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans tonight.

Lucknow Super Giants have moved from strength to strength as they have collected 8 points so far. They did struggle a bit against PBKS but quickly turned the tide with the last match finish against RCB. KL Rahul has been due the big knock and he finally might showcase what he has to offer.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been unlucky to not post more points on the scoreboard. They lost the 2 games largely due to superhuman innings by Rinku Singh (KKR) and Shimron Hetmyer (RR). Shubhman Gill, the star batsman, has already scored two half-centuries but is yet to showcase his potential. He might take tonight's game to finally unleash a big inning.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs GT Live Streaming Today: Time and Venue

The 30th game of the season between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be played at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs GT Live Streaming Today: Where to watch

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans game will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The app is streaming the games free of cost in India.