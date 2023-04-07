Home Tech News Want to say something about your iPhone? Tell Tim Cook, he reads feedback daily at 5 AM

Want to say something about your iPhone? Tell Tim Cook, he reads feedback daily at 5 AM

Apple's CEO Tim Cook starts his day by reading feedback from customers. Here is what he says.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 17:40 IST
Best Tech Gifts: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, more
Tech gadgets
1/7 If you are looking for some interesting and premium gadget ideas, then here are some of the best ones available. From smartwatches, and phones to earbuds, this list has almost everything for you. We have curated a short list of gadgets that will help you in finding exactly what you want. From iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE – check the list here. (HT Tech, Pexels)
iPhone 14
2/7 iPhone 14: The latest smartphone by Apple can be one of the best choices as a gift. The iPhone 14 is packed with all the latest Apple tech such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, A15 Bionic chipset, a great 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4K video recording, 5G support and even the classic Face ID. Currently, you can buy the 128GB variant for Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 iPhone 13: If you are thinking about the price, then don't worry too much about that as Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5000 off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 61999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help you to organize your work better and reduce screen time. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 28405.   (HT Tech)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
5/7 Airpods (3rd Gen): Airpods (3rd Gen) are currently available at a price of Rs. 20580 on Amazon and Flipkart. These Airpods 3rd Gen comes with a Lightning charging case and is rated with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Apple says that AirPods offers up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case.  (HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: It comes with active noise cancellation, an auto-switch feature, and up to 20 hours of battery life. How much do they cost? Currently, you can find them for just Rs. 6789 on Amazon with a whopping 51 percent discount. (HT Teh)
image caption
7/7 The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best alternative of the iPhone 14. It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup, 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a lot more premium features. Currently, you can get it for Rs. 79999 (HT Tech)
Apple CEO Tim Cook
View all Images
Know how Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his day. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Customer feedback is very important for Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. So, if you have any feedback related to your iPhone, or any other product, you can share it and it will probably, get read by Cook. Revealing about his morning habits in an interview with GQ Magazine, Cook said that he starts his day by waking up early in the morning at around 5 AM and religiously reads the feedback customers have sent to the company.

He said, "If you're in the business, like we are, of creating technology that really enriches people's lives - you want to know what it's doing. You want to know how people are feeling about it."

"Of course, I get some complaints as well. Those are cool too because I want to stay grounded in terms of what our users are thinking, what they're feeling," he added. Cook often also forwards these mails to his employees. As per the report, Apple's CEO believes that client feedback inspires him and it gives him delight to know that his company's products are making a positive difference in people's lives.

Meanwhile, it can be known that Apple is all set to open its first official retail store in India soon. The company released a picture of the barricade of its retail store in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Wednesday, though stopped short of giving a date for its opening. The store, housed in a posh shopping mall owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is located in the city's main business district alongside multinational banks, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The launch highlights Apple's push to expand in the South Asian country. Also, the US tech giant this year reshuffled the management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India, where online sales helped it report record revenue in the quarter to December. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has said Apple is putting “a lot of emphasis on the market” and compared the current state of its work in India to its early years in China.

Apple has also made quiet but steady efforts to shift more production away from China to countries including India.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 17:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets