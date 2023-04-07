Want to say something about your iPhone? Tell Tim Cook, he reads feedback daily at 5 AM

Customer feedback is very important for Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. So, if you have any feedback related to your iPhone, or any other product, you can share it and it will probably, get read by Cook. Revealing about his morning habits in an interview with GQ Magazine, Cook said that he starts his day by waking up early in the morning at around 5 AM and religiously reads the feedback customers have sent to the company.

He said, "If you're in the business, like we are, of creating technology that really enriches people's lives - you want to know what it's doing. You want to know how people are feeling about it."

"Of course, I get some complaints as well. Those are cool too because I want to stay grounded in terms of what our users are thinking, what they're feeling," he added. Cook often also forwards these mails to his employees. As per the report, Apple's CEO believes that client feedback inspires him and it gives him delight to know that his company's products are making a positive difference in people's lives.

Meanwhile, it can be known that Apple is all set to open its first official retail store in India soon. The company released a picture of the barricade of its retail store in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Wednesday, though stopped short of giving a date for its opening. The store, housed in a posh shopping mall owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is located in the city's main business district alongside multinational banks, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The launch highlights Apple's push to expand in the South Asian country. Also, the US tech giant this year reshuffled the management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India, where online sales helped it report record revenue in the quarter to December. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has said Apple is putting “a lot of emphasis on the market” and compared the current state of its work in India to its early years in China.

Apple has also made quiet but steady efforts to shift more production away from China to countries including India.