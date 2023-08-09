Home Tech News WhatsApp video calls get screen sharing, landscape mode

WhatsApp video calls get screen sharing, landscape mode

Meta-owned social media messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out screen sharing and landscape mode features for video calls, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 09 2023, 00:08 IST
"We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp," Zuckerberg posted on Facebook. (REUTERS)
"We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp," Zuckerberg posted on Facebook. (REUTERS)

Meta-owned social media messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out screen sharing and landscape mode features for video calls, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday.

"We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp," Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

Screen sharing allows users to share a live view of their screen during a call. The feature can be initiated by clicking on the 'share' icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen, the company said in a release.

"You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone," Meta said.

WhatsApp allows users to record, share video messages

Near July end, Zuckerberg had also announced a new feature on WhatsApp, which allows users to send short video messages.

Zuckerberg took to his official Facebook handle and shared a demonstration video along with a caption, “New for WhatsApp -- we're adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It's as easy as sending a quick voice message.”

As per a statement shared by the WhatsApp team, voice messages on WhatsApp changed the way people communicate by providing a quick and secure way to share your voice. Now one can record and share short personal videos directly in the chat.

Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds.

Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. Users can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

Video messages have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 00:04 IST
