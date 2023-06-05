WWDC: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X user? You will likely not get iOS 17 update

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to take place today, June 5, where the company will unveil its latest operating systems for various devices. Among the eagerly anticipated announcements is the release of iOS 17 update, the newest OS for iPhones. However, not all iPhone models will be eligible for the update.

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple will discontinue software support for certain devices, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Furthermore, the first-generation iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and fifth-generation iPad may be excluded from the iPadOS 17 update.

This decision aligns with Apple's previous announcement last year, where they stated that certain devices would no longer receive major updates. The iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini were included in this list.

The reason for discontinuing updates for older iPhones and iPads is their incompatibility with the new iOS versions due to outdated hardware. To run the latest iOS, these devices would require updated hardware and chips, which they lack. As a result, Apple will not issue a new update to these devices.

Users are advised to update their devices or consider upgrading to the latest generation devices to fully experience the latest features and security updates.

Meanwhile, the following iPhones will be compatible with iOS 17 once the new operating system is launched: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The upcoming iOS 17 is expected to introduce several new features, including support for sideloading apps and third-party app stores to comply with European legislation. Enhanced CarPlay with widgets and multiple display support is also rumored. The update will prioritize stability and efficiency while incorporating modest changes to the lock screen and Control Centre, along with new privacy-focused features.