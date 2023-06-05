Home Tech News WWDC: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X user? You will likely not get iOS 17 update

WWDC: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X user? You will likely not get iOS 17 update

Apple will discontinue its new software support for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, check here if your phone on the list

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 13:14 IST
iphone hacked
iOS 17 is set to bring several new changes to your iPhones soon. (AP)
iphone hacked
iOS 17 is set to bring several new changes to your iPhones soon. (AP)

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to take place today, June 5, where the company will unveil its latest operating systems for various devices. Among the eagerly anticipated announcements is the release of iOS 17 update, the newest OS for iPhones. However, not all iPhone models will be eligible for the update.

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple will discontinue software support for certain devices, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Furthermore, the first-generation iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and fifth-generation iPad may be excluded from the iPadOS 17 update.

This decision aligns with Apple's previous announcement last year, where they stated that certain devices would no longer receive major updates. The iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini were included in this list.

The reason for discontinuing updates for older iPhones and iPads is their incompatibility with the new iOS versions due to outdated hardware. To run the latest iOS, these devices would require updated hardware and chips, which they lack. As a result, Apple will not issue a new update to these devices.

Users are advised to update their devices or consider upgrading to the latest generation devices to fully experience the latest features and security updates.

Meanwhile, the following iPhones will be compatible with iOS 17 once the new operating system is launched: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The upcoming iOS 17 is expected to introduce several new features, including support for sideloading apps and third-party app stores to comply with European legislation. Enhanced CarPlay with widgets and multiple display support is also rumored. The update will prioritize stability and efficiency while incorporating modest changes to the lock screen and Control Centre, along with new privacy-focused features.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 13:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets