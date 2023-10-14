Vivo T2 5g 2023 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo T2 5G 2023 Vivo T2 5G 2023 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2.2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹22,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2.2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 4700 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo T2 5g 2023 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4700 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2.2 MP

Front Camera 16 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4700 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 80W

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

OIS Yes

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand) 90.6 %

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Brightness 1300 nits

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Pixel Density 395 ppi General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date November 30, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Graphics Adreno 619

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

Fabrication 6 nm

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

