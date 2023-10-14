 Vivo T2 5g 2023 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo T2 5G 2023

Vivo T2 5G 2023 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2.2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Add to compare
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo T2 5G 2023 Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo T2 5G 2023 in India is Rs. 22,990.  This is the Vivo T2 5G 2023 base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo T2 5G 2023 in India is Rs. 22,990.  This is the Vivo T2 5G 2023 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Vivo T2 5G 2023

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Vivo T2 5g 2023 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4700 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2.2 MP
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • 4700 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 80W
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • Yes
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
Display
  • 90.6 %
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • AMOLED
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • 395 ppi
General
  • Android v12
  • November 30, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • vivo
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Adreno 619
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
    Vivo T2 5g 2023