Vivo X Fold 3 Pro to come with Zeiss Branded cameras, V3 imaging chip: All details about this foldable smartphone

The anticipation mounts as reports suggest the imminent arrival of Vivo's latest foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in the Indian market. While the Chinese tech giant is yet to confirm its release, leaked details hint at notable features that could redefine the foldable smartphone experience for consumers.

Foldable Innovation Unveiled:

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, known for its innovative foldable design, is rumoured to debut in India sporting Zeiss-branded cameras and Vivo's proprietary V3 imaging chip. This collaboration marks the first instance of a foldable device integrating Zeiss optics, promising enhanced photography capabilities for users.

Camera and Performance Specifications:

The device is expected to mirror its Chinese variant, featuring a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, leaks suggest the inclusion of a telephoto camera equipped with Zeiss multifocal portrait support, catering to photography enthusiasts. On the performance front, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is likely to offer seamless multitasking and gaming experiences, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Advanced Display and Battery Technology:

The smartphone is expected to get an 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display and a secondary 6.53-inch cover display. Moreover, its IPX8 rating ensures durability against dust and water, providing peace of mind to users in various environments. It may get 5,700mAh lithium battery with fast charging capabilities to further enhances the device's utility, catering to the demands of modern-day usage.

As anticipation builds for the arrival of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India, enthusiasts await the opportunity to experience the latest innovations in foldable smartphone technology. With a focus on imaging prowess, performance, and display innovation, the device sets a new standard for the foldable smartphone market. Stay tuned for further updates as Vivo prepares to unveil its latest offering to Indian consumers.

