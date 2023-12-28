Icon
Home Wearables News 5 most anticipated wearables coming in 2024: From Samsung Galaxy Ring to Apple Vision Pro

5 most anticipated wearables coming in 2024: From Samsung Galaxy Ring to Apple Vision Pro

Discover the future of wearables in 2024. From Samsung's Galaxy Ring to Apple Vision Pro, explore the innovations shaping the next wave of tech essentials. Check out the 5 most anticipated wearables coming in 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 28 2023, 18:47 IST
Icon
6 top affordable smartphones in 2023: Samsung, iQOO, Redmi to realme, here is a budget-friendly list
upcoming wearables
1/6 realme 11x 5G (6GB+128GB) - INR 14,999The realme 11x 5G offers an appealing S-curve Gradient Design, a 64MP AI Dual Camera, and a 120Hz refresh rate on its 6.72-inch display. With a 5000mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC charging, and MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset, it ensures seamless multitasking.
image caption
2/6 iQOO Z7s 5G (6GB+128GB) - INR 15,999iQOO Z7s 5G stands out with a 6.38-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, and a 4500mAh battery supported by 44W fast charging. The camera setup includes a 64MP OIS Main camera + 2MP Bokeh Camera, providing impressive photos.
image caption
3/6 realme narzo 60x 5G (6GB+128GB) - INR 12,499realme narzo 60x 5G features an InterstellarX design, a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging, and a 50MP AI camera. The 6.72-inch dynamic ultra-smooth display and MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset ensure exceptional performance.
image caption
4/6 Redmi 12 5G (4GB+128GB) - INR 11,999Redmi 12 5G strikes a balance with a 5000mAh battery, 22.5W fast charging, and a 6.79-inch FHD+ Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor ensures seamless performance, and it comes in three attractive colors.
image caption
5/6 realme C53 (6GB+64GB) - INR 8,499The realme C53 offers a budget-friendly option with a 108MP ultra-clear rear camera, a 6.74-inch 90Hz display, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charging. Powered by the Unisoc T612 Octa-Core Chipset, it delivers smooth operating performance.
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy F14 5G (4GB+128GB) - INR 14,490The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a massive 6000mAh battery, and a 50MP dual camera. Powered by the Samsung Exynos 1330 5nm processor, it ensures fast performance and comes in three stunning color variants.
upcoming wearables
icon View all Images
Explore the upcoming wearables, from Samsung's Galaxy Ring to Apple's Vision Pro, shaping the future of smart gadgets.

5 most anticipated wearables coming in 2024: The world of wearable technology is on the brink of a groundbreaking transformation in 2024, as tech giants gear up to introduce innovative products and upgrades. Among the frontrunners is Samsung, stepping into the smart ring arena with the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring, set to debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones in January 2024. Unlike the somewhat underwhelming wearables of 2023, the coming year promises a wave of exciting devices that are sure to capture enthusiasts' attention.

Here's the list of 5 most anticipated wearables coming in 2024

1. Samsung Galaxy Ring: Revolutionizing Wearable Tech

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is not just a patent on paper; it's a reality gaining momentum. With a trademark from the Korean Intellectual Property Right Information Service (KIPRIS), the device is in advanced development, as reported by The Elec. Initial patent filings hint at cutting-edge health tracking features, incorporating ECG and PPG sensors for heart rate and temperature monitoring, aligning it with competitors like the Oura Ring 3. Smart home integration and potential synergy with XR glasses for extended reality applications are also in the pipeline. Samsung aims to create a single-model smart ring in four sizes, emphasizing functionality and refinement during mass production development.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Anticipation surrounds Samsung's next-gen wearable, the Galaxy Watch 7, expected to grace the market by the end of summer 2024. Will it be a continuation of the successful Watch 7 and Watch 7 Classic duo, or will a Watch 7 Pro variant take center stage? Details are scarce, but hopes are high for the retention of the Watch 6 Classic's iconic rotating bezel or the introduction of a Pro variant. The Galaxy Watch 7 lineup is poised to operate on Wear OS, promising extended battery life and an array of health features, potentially revolutionizing the smart scale with comprehensive body composition tracking.

Display1.3-inch
RAM1.5GB
BatteryLi-Ion 472mAh
OSTizen OS 5.5
MISC46mm
ChargingWireless (Qi)

3. Apple Watches 2024 Release

Following the recent debut of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, Apple enthusiasts are already looking ahead to 2024. The Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the third-generation Apple Watch SE are expected to take the stage during the traditional September events. The Apple Watch Series 10 is likely to follow the historical pattern, stepping into the limelight in early to mid-September 2024, while the Apple Watch SE 3 is set to bring its own set of upgrades.

4. Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's expected to come out in early 2024. There was some talk about it launching in February, but a recent report from Bloomberg, by Mark Gurman, suggests it might be more like March. Initially, when it's released, you can only buy it if you're in the U.S., but they plan to release it in other countries shortly after. The global launch is said to be in 2025. When it finally comes out, you'll have to go to an Apple store to get one. According to Apple's CEO Tim Cook, during the FYQ4 earnings call, the Vision Pro will be available "in our stores only," and they'll have demos for you to try. So, if you're looking to get the Apple Vision Pro, remember to visit your local Apple store when it launches in 2024.

OSvisionOS
Lens AdjustmentFully Automatic
Display TypeMicro-OLED
HDRYes
ChipsetApple
M2 (5nm)
Eye & Face TrackingYes
Front DisplayYes

5. Garmin Forerunner 65

Amidst the buzz surrounding Garmin's high-end offerings, the budget-friendly Forerunner series takes the spotlight in 2024. Following the success of the Forerunner 55 in 2021, expectations are high for its successor, possibly emerging as the Forerunner 65. Targeted at budget-conscious runners, this anticipated update is expected to blend affordability with Garmin's signature functionality, providing a compelling option for those seeking performance without breaking the bank. Enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details and hoping for the Forerunner 65 to make its mark in 2024.

Display Type1.4 inch
Battery lifeUp to 7 days
GPSYes
HDRYes
Heart rate monitorYes
BarometerYes
CompassYes
Water resistanceYes

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Dec, 18:47 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon