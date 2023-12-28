5 most anticipated wearables coming in 2024: From Samsung Galaxy Ring to Apple Vision Pro

5 most anticipated wearables coming in 2024: The world of wearable technology is on the brink of a groundbreaking transformation in 2024, as tech giants gear up to introduce innovative products and upgrades. Among the frontrunners is Samsung, stepping into the smart ring arena with the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring, set to debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones in January 2024. Unlike the somewhat underwhelming wearables of 2023, the coming year promises a wave of exciting devices that are sure to capture enthusiasts' attention.

Here's the list of 5 most anticipated wearables coming in 2024

1. Samsung Galaxy Ring: Revolutionizing Wearable Tech

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is not just a patent on paper; it's a reality gaining momentum. With a trademark from the Korean Intellectual Property Right Information Service (KIPRIS), the device is in advanced development, as reported by The Elec. Initial patent filings hint at cutting-edge health tracking features, incorporating ECG and PPG sensors for heart rate and temperature monitoring, aligning it with competitors like the Oura Ring 3. Smart home integration and potential synergy with XR glasses for extended reality applications are also in the pipeline. Samsung aims to create a single-model smart ring in four sizes, emphasizing functionality and refinement during mass production development.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Anticipation surrounds Samsung's next-gen wearable, the Galaxy Watch 7, expected to grace the market by the end of summer 2024. Will it be a continuation of the successful Watch 7 and Watch 7 Classic duo, or will a Watch 7 Pro variant take center stage? Details are scarce, but hopes are high for the retention of the Watch 6 Classic's iconic rotating bezel or the introduction of a Pro variant. The Galaxy Watch 7 lineup is poised to operate on Wear OS, promising extended battery life and an array of health features, potentially revolutionizing the smart scale with comprehensive body composition tracking.

Display 1.3-inch RAM 1.5GB Battery Li-Ion 472mAh OS Tizen OS 5.5 MISC 46mm Charging Wireless (Qi)

3. Apple Watches 2024 Release

Following the recent debut of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, Apple enthusiasts are already looking ahead to 2024. The Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the third-generation Apple Watch SE are expected to take the stage during the traditional September events. The Apple Watch Series 10 is likely to follow the historical pattern, stepping into the limelight in early to mid-September 2024, while the Apple Watch SE 3 is set to bring its own set of upgrades.

4. Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's expected to come out in early 2024. There was some talk about it launching in February, but a recent report from Bloomberg, by Mark Gurman, suggests it might be more like March. Initially, when it's released, you can only buy it if you're in the U.S., but they plan to release it in other countries shortly after. The global launch is said to be in 2025. When it finally comes out, you'll have to go to an Apple store to get one. According to Apple's CEO Tim Cook, during the FYQ4 earnings call, the Vision Pro will be available "in our stores only," and they'll have demos for you to try. So, if you're looking to get the Apple Vision Pro, remember to visit your local Apple store when it launches in 2024.

OS visionOS Lens Adjustment Fully Automatic Display Type Micro-OLED HDR Yes Chipset Apple

M2 (5nm) Eye & Face Tracking Yes Front Display Yes

5. Garmin Forerunner 65

Amidst the buzz surrounding Garmin's high-end offerings, the budget-friendly Forerunner series takes the spotlight in 2024. Following the success of the Forerunner 55 in 2021, expectations are high for its successor, possibly emerging as the Forerunner 65. Targeted at budget-conscious runners, this anticipated update is expected to blend affordability with Garmin's signature functionality, providing a compelling option for those seeking performance without breaking the bank. Enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details and hoping for the Forerunner 65 to make its mark in 2024.