Home Wearables News Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn Hyderabad factory

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn Hyderabad factory

iPhone maker Apple will start manufacturing its wireless ear buds AirPods at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 07:12 IST
Apple AirPods
Foxconn's Hyderabad factory will manufacturing AirPods. (Unsplash)
Apple AirPods
Foxconn's Hyderabad factory will manufacturing AirPods. (Unsplash)

iPhone maker Apple will start manufacturing its wireless ear buds AirPods at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory, according to sources.

Foxconn has approved an investment of USD 400 million for Hyderabad plant which is expected to begin mass production by December 2024.

"Foxconn Hyderabad factory will make AirPods. The factory is expected to begin mass production by December," a source told PTI.

The information was confirmed by one more source who is privy to the development.

An email query sent to Apple andFoxconn did not elicit any reply.

AirPods will be the second product category after iPhone that will be made in India.

Apple's AirPods leads TWS (true wireless stereo) market globally.

It led the global TWS market with about 36 per cent market share in the December 2022 quarter, according to research firm Canalys.

Apple was followed by Samsung with 7.5 per cent market share, Xiaomi 4.4 per cent, Boat 4 per cent and Oppo 3 per cent.

Xiaomi started making its TWS in India this year at Optiemus Electronics plant in Noida.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 07:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets