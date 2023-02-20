    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Wearables News Feature-packed Gizmore Cloud Smartwatch priced at Rs. 1199 on launch

    Feature-packed Gizmore Cloud Smartwatch priced at Rs. 1199 on launch

    Gizmore has launched its latest smartwatch, Gizmore Cloud which will be available for sale starting today, February 20. Check out the price, specs and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 13:47 IST
    Smartwatches under 3000: Check top deals - Boat Wave Lite, Noise Colorfit Pulse, and more
    image caption
    1/5 Amazon has kicked off the ‘Electronics Fridays’ series sale in India and announced a host of exciting deals on smartwatches for all tech enthusiasts. If you are one of those techies who are looking for a perfect smartwatch on a budget, this is the best time. Leading brands such as boAt, Noise, Fire-boltt, and more are offering deals with discounts up to 60 percent. In case you want to know about the top smartwatch deals under Rs. 3000, just read on.
    image caption
    2/5 boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch with the ultra-slim and lightweight design comes with heart rate and SpO2 monitor sensors to keep check of your health. It also offers multiple sports modes which include Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Football, and more. It is available for Rs. 1,799. (Amazon)
    image caption
    3/5 Fire-Boltt Ninja comes with a calling feature to make and receive calls directly from your watch. Moreover, it features a dial pad, an option to access recent calls, Real-Time Heart Rate monitoring, and a SpO2 sensor. Everything at just Rs. 2,999. (Amazon)
    image caption
    4/5 Priced at Rs. 1,899, the Noise Colorfit Pulse also monitors your blood oxygen, real-time heart rate, and sleep quality with a battery backup of 10 days. You can choose from 60+ cloud-based watch faces or customize them as per your preference. (Amazon)
    Fire-Boltt Rage
    5/5 Fire-Boltt Rage consists of 60 sports modes to track and analyse your performance while comparing the history. Priced at just Rs. 2,299, the smartwatch offers Heart Rate Monitoring with the latest HRS3600 Technology chip and SPO2 monitoring. (Amazon)
    Gizmore Cloud
    View all Images
    Gizmore Cloud can be purchased on Flipkart. (Gizmore)

    Indian smart accessories, fitness gear and home audio brand Gizmore has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch today, Gizmore Cloud. The smartwatch has features such as curved display, Bluetooth calling, voice assistant and more. Gizmore Cloud caters to the needs of Indian masses looking for an aspirational, good-looking smartwatch loaded with features, according to the company.

    So, check out the price, specs and features of the Gizmore Cloud smartwatch.

    Gizmore Cloud smartwatch features

    The Gizmore Cloud smartwatch has a metallic casing which houses a 1.85-inch HD IPS Curved Display. It has 500nits of peak brightness and the smartwatch features Bluetooth calling which can be paired with smartphones for voice calling and music playback. Gizmore Cloud has a multifunctional rotating crown and split screen, which can be used to control the smartwatch and navigate through the settings.

    Gizmore Cloud smartwatch features unlimited cloud watch faces and even has a Calculator app. The smartwatch has an array of essential trackers, such as a Heart Rate Monitor, Women's Health Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and SpO2 Monitor, which can be tracked using the HryFine app.

    The watch is waterproof with IP67 rating and can withstand sweat and accidental spills. Gizmore Cloud smartwatch promises up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

    Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, said, “By breaking price barriers, we are making smartwatches accessible to far greater consumers and enabling them to be fitter and healthier. "

    Gizmore Cloud smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

    Gizmore Cloud smartwatch has been launched and is available for purchase starting today, February 20. The smartwatch comes with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1199, after which it will be priced at Rs. 1699.

    Gizmore will be on sale on Flipkart and will come in multiple colour options - Black Strap, Blue Strap with Black Metal Body and Brown Colour Strap with Rose Gold Metal Body.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 13:47 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba