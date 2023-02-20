Feature-packed Gizmore Cloud Smartwatch priced at Rs. 1199 on launch

Indian smart accessories, fitness gear and home audio brand Gizmore has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch today, Gizmore Cloud. The smartwatch has features such as curved display, Bluetooth calling, voice assistant and more. Gizmore Cloud caters to the needs of Indian masses looking for an aspirational, good-looking smartwatch loaded with features, according to the company.

So, check out the price, specs and features of the Gizmore Cloud smartwatch.

Gizmore Cloud smartwatch features

The Gizmore Cloud smartwatch has a metallic casing which houses a 1.85-inch HD IPS Curved Display. It has 500nits of peak brightness and the smartwatch features Bluetooth calling which can be paired with smartphones for voice calling and music playback. Gizmore Cloud has a multifunctional rotating crown and split screen, which can be used to control the smartwatch and navigate through the settings.

Gizmore Cloud smartwatch features unlimited cloud watch faces and even has a Calculator app. The smartwatch has an array of essential trackers, such as a Heart Rate Monitor, Women's Health Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and SpO2 Monitor, which can be tracked using the HryFine app.

The watch is waterproof with IP67 rating and can withstand sweat and accidental spills. Gizmore Cloud smartwatch promises up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, said, “By breaking price barriers, we are making smartwatches accessible to far greater consumers and enabling them to be fitter and healthier. "

Gizmore Cloud smartwatch: Pricing and Availability

Gizmore Cloud smartwatch has been launched and is available for purchase starting today, February 20. The smartwatch comes with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1199, after which it will be priced at Rs. 1699.

Gizmore will be on sale on Flipkart and will come in multiple colour options - Black Strap, Blue Strap with Black Metal Body and Brown Colour Strap with Rose Gold Metal Body.