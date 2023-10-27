Icon
Home Wearables News No Apple Watch Ultra 3 launch in 2024? Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo raises concern

Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo raises concerns about the potential delay of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, citing Apple's need for more time to perfect health management features and address micro LED production challenges.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 12:18 IST
Apple Watch Ultra 3's 2024 debut is in jeopardy as analyst Ming Chi-Kuo highlights delays in development, health features, and Micro LED production. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

Apple enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next iteration of the Apple Watch may need to exercise patience, as there are concerns that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may not be launched in 2024. Renowned analyst Ming Chi-Kuo suggests that the tech giant has yet to commence development, citing the necessity for additional time to craft health management features and address production challenges related to Micro LED technology. If the project does not kick off by December, it's increasingly likely that we'll have to wait longer for the next-generation the watch to be launched.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, widely recognized as one of the finest smartwatches available today, has left consumers wondering about the necessity of upgrading to the latest model. However, Kuo's recent statements cast doubt on the possibility of such a release.

Reasons Behind the Delay

Ming Chi-Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, has asserted that Apple's deviation from its typical product development schedule is conspicuous. He goes on to state, "If Apple doesn't officially initiate the Apple Watch Ultra 3 project by December, it's becoming increasingly certain that a new Apple Watch Ultra won't grace us in 2024," 9to5Mac reported.

A Shift in Display Technology

So, why has Apple not yet embarked on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 project? Kuo provides insight into this intriguing delay, explaining, "Apple requires more time to perfect innovative health management features, ensure the manufacturability of new components, and resolve issues linked to Micro LED production." The adoption of the Micro LED display is a notable shift for Apple, promising brighter, longer-lasting, and more efficient screens than the current OLED displays sourced from LG.

In addition to the potential delay's impact on Apple Watch Ultra enthusiasts, Kuo predicts a substantial decline in shipments if the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is indeed delayed to 2024. He anticipates a 20–30% year-on-year decrease in Apple Watch Ultra shipments for 2024 and expects the overall Apple Watch shipments to drop by approximately 10% year-on-year to a total of about 35 million units.

It's essential to note that there is no official confirmation regarding whether Apple has initiated the development of its next-generation smartwatch. Thus, the information at this stage, about 45 days after the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, should be taken with a degree of scepticism.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 11:52 IST
