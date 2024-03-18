 Rumoured Meta Quest 3s VR headset specs leaked! May be much more affordable, but there is a catch | Wearables News
Rumoured Meta Quest 3s VR headset specs leaked! May be much more affordable, but there is a catch

Screenshots from a Meta User Research Zoom meeting have been leaked, providing details about the Meta's rumoured affordable VR headset including its name - the Meta Quest 3s

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 16:29 IST
Meta Quest 3
Meta Quest 3s headset may be in the works, leaks suggest. Check details. (Representative Image) (AP)

In the coming weeks or months, Meta Platforms could announce a new but more affordable version of its Quest 3 headset, and it is being dubbed the Meta Quest 3 Lite. While official details are scarce, rumours and leaks have given us a glimpse of what the Meta Quest 3 Lite could offer. In a new development, screenshots from a Meta User Research Zoom meeting have been leaked, providing details about the Meta's rumoured affordable VR headset including its name - the Meta Quest 3s. Know all about it.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg criticises Apple Vision Pro again, says Meta Quest 3 is better

Meta Quest 3s specs leaked

According to screenshots of the alleged “Meta User Research Zoom” meeting posted by u/LuffySanKira on Reddit (via Lunayian), Meta's upcoming headset may be called Quest 3s and not Quest 3 Lite. The graphics also hint at a few specs of the device and suggest that while it may be more affordable, it will come at a cost.

As per the report, the Meta Quest 3s may come with a 1920 x 1832 resolution with 20 PPD, whereas the Quest 3 features a 2208 x 2064 resolution with 25.5 PPD. Moreover, it may have 256GB of internal storage, which is half of what the Quest 3 offers. The graphics also include a side-by-side design comparison between the two headsets from Meta's Quest 3 family.

In the renders, the Quest 3s appears to be slightly smaller in size compared to Quest 3. The images also hint at more sensors on the front of the Quest 3s. At present, the Quest 3 has 3 cutouts for sensors on the front, whereas the images suggest that the Quest 3s could have as many as 6.

Also Read: Vision Pro vs Quest 3 - Meta 'afraid of Apple'?

Thus, if the leaks are anything to go by, then the Meta Quest 3s may cut down on features to bring down the price. However, do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports whose credibility isn't confirmed, and thus should be taken with a pinch of salt.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 16:29 IST
