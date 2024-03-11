 Samsung Galaxy Ring launch date leaked! Expected to roll out alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Wearables News
Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to launch in July with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 devices. Check out the speculated launch date of the new Samsung smart ring.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 14:24 IST
Check out the rumored Samsung Galaxy Ring launch date. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Ring has been in the news since its first teaser at the Galaxy S24 series launch event earlier in the year. The company also showcased its smart wearable at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 which also included more information about the device. The Galaxy Ring is expected to become a worthy competition to the Oura ring and now its launch date has been leaked. It is likely to figure at the of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 devices. Check out what the recent leak says about the Samsung Galaxy Ring launch date.

Samsung Galaxy Ring launch date

According to The Elec report, the Galaxy Ring is expected to be unveiled in July alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. However, the sale of the product will not go live till August. Samsung is speculated to develop 400,000 units of the smart rings in the early stages and it may later increase the units based on market responses. The production is expected to begin in May and the launch is expected to be in July.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A35 and Samsung Galaxy A55 prices, specs and features leaked before launch

Samsung Galaxy Ring specs

During the MWC 2024, it was unveiled that the Galaxy Ring will come in two sizes: 8 to 9 sizes. The smart ring will be announced in the wellness segment and it will provide health insights to the user. The Galaxy Ring is expected to measure health metrics such as pulse, body temperature, and more. This smart ring is rumored to provide more accurate measurements than smartwatches due to its loose fit. Lastly, the smart ring is expected to provide a lasting 9-day battery life. The smart wearable device has also been certified for blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurement, menstrual cycle prediction, and irregular heart rhythm notification (IHRN).

As Samsung enters the race to introduce a smart ring to the market, Apple has been rumored to be considering the idea of smart wearable technology too.

Note that the above-mentioned details are based on rumors and the official details will be revealed later by Samsung.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 14:24 IST
