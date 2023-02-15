    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Wearables News URBAN Launches next-gen Premium Fit Z AMOLED smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

    URBAN Launches next-gen Premium Fit Z AMOLED smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

    Looking for a newly launched smartwatch that has some special features? If so, here is some good news for you from URBAN.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 15:01 IST
    Fit Z AMOLED smartwatch
    All you need to know about the Fit Z AMOLED smartwatch. (URBAN)
    Fit Z AMOLED smartwatch
    All you need to know about the Fit Z AMOLED smartwatch. (URBAN)

    URBAN has launched its next generation premium Fit Z AMOLED smartwatch today. It comes with Bluetooth calling facility. The newly launched smartwatch has some good features.

    The smartwatch comes with 24x7 continuous health & fitness tracking that will enable to keep a close watch on your health even if your schedule is busy. The URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch comes with a dual sensor system for SpO2, HR, and BP, providing 24X7 continuous health monitoring. Urban Fit Z comprises multiple sports modes and an accurate step pedometer to monitor calories burnt and workouts.

    The URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch also comes with a 1.4" Super AMOLED Fluid HD Display with an Always On Feature. It also features a smart anti-glare screen and provides a bright display, visible even under sunlight.

    Not only this the URBAN's premium smartwatch offers an array of customization options, including 100+ cloud-based watch faces and an additional strap. The watch is also water and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities. With its fast charge capability and up to 10-day standby time, users never have to worry about running out of battery.

    The URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch comes at an introductory price of Rs. 5999 and is available at leading offline retail outlets and through Amazon, Flipkart & URBAN's official website. This smartwatch comes with dual straps and with 2 color combination options- Black silicone strap + brown vegan leather strap (black dial) and Gray silicone strap + black vegan leather strap (gunmetal gray dial).

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 15:01 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble