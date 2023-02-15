URBAN Launches next-gen Premium Fit Z AMOLED smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

URBAN has launched its next generation premium Fit Z AMOLED smartwatch today. It comes with Bluetooth calling facility. The newly launched smartwatch has some good features.

The smartwatch comes with 24x7 continuous health & fitness tracking that will enable to keep a close watch on your health even if your schedule is busy. The URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch comes with a dual sensor system for SpO2, HR, and BP, providing 24X7 continuous health monitoring. Urban Fit Z comprises multiple sports modes and an accurate step pedometer to monitor calories burnt and workouts.

The URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch also comes with a 1.4" Super AMOLED Fluid HD Display with an Always On Feature. It also features a smart anti-glare screen and provides a bright display, visible even under sunlight.

Not only this the URBAN's premium smartwatch offers an array of customization options, including 100+ cloud-based watch faces and an additional strap. The watch is also water and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities. With its fast charge capability and up to 10-day standby time, users never have to worry about running out of battery.

The URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch comes at an introductory price of Rs. 5999 and is available at leading offline retail outlets and through Amazon, Flipkart & URBAN's official website. This smartwatch comes with dual straps and with 2 color combination options- Black silicone strap + brown vegan leather strap (black dial) and Gray silicone strap + black vegan leather strap (gunmetal gray dial).